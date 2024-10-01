Wrexham lose as Stevenage put on an impressive performance

Stevenage put in a superb performance to claim a 1-0 win over Wrexham in Sky Bet League One at the Lamex Stadium.

They went in front after 10 minutes. Louis Thompson collected the ball in the middle of the park after Jamie Reid had done well to win it back and find him.

There was an option to his right but instead Thompson decided to shoot and although it did not have a huge amount of power, the ball was struck superbly and placed perfectly to the right of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

There could have been more in an electric 10 minutes, the keeper denying Dan Butler and Reid unable to get the ball out of his feet in time. There was also a chance for Eli King which was scooped over.

But what was really impressive from the home side was their organisation in defence.

They limited the visitors to just a handful of chances, Ollie Palmer’s header the best of them, despite having the majority of the second-half possession.

