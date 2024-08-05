Wrexham pair Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee in running for PFA League Two award

Wrexham duo Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee have been shortlisted for the Professional Footballers’ Association League Two Player of the Year award.

Mullin, 29, scored 24 league goals last season as the Welsh side secured a second successive promotion under their Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham finished second to Stockport in the 2023-24 League Two standings, and Lee was another of their key performers.

The 29-year-old midfielder struck 16 times for Phil Parkinson’s side and featured in all 46 of their league matches.

The other four players on the six-man shortlist of nominees for the division’s player of the year award are Jodi Jones and his former Notts County team-mate Macaulay Langstaff, Mansfield’s Davis Keillor-Dunn and Paddy Madden, who played a key role in Stockport’s title-winning success.

Irish forward Madden, who signed for League Two new boys Chesterfield in May, helped Stockport rack up 92 points, scoring 17 times in the fourth tier.

Mansfield secured the third automatic promotion spot last season with midfielder Keillor-Dunn one of their most consistent performers.

The 26-year-old joined the Stags from Oldham in January 2023 and featured in every League Two match last season, scoring 22 goals.

Jones and Langstaff were part of a Notts County side which finished 14th in their first season back in the EFL since 2018-19.

Winger Jones provided an English league record 24 assists for the Magpies last season, while League Two top scorer Langstaff hit 28 league goals for County before moving to Championship side Millwall last month.

