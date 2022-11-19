Wrexham regain top spot with victory over Aldershot

Wrexham beat Aldershot 2-0 at the Racecourse Ground to move top of the Vanarama National League.

Paul Mullin broke clear to put the Dragons in front with a chipped finish after 28 minutes and midfielder James Jones bundled in a second shortly before half-time.

Aldershot produced an improved second-half display, with substitute Michael Klass curling a late effort off target and Inih Effiong hitting the crossbar.

Wrexham, though, closed out the match to move a point points clear of Notts County, who were held to a goalless draw at home by Yeovil.

A record National League attendance saw 16,511 fans packed into Meadow Lane as the Magpies slipped up.

The Dragons, who have won all ten home games in the league so far this campaign, are back in action against Farnborough in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

