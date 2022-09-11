Wrexham return to action as National League confirms resumption of fixtures

Wrexham will return to action at home to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday evening after the National League confirmed fixtures will resume from Monday.

All Welsh, English, Scottish and Northern Irish football was postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the National League said: “The League can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday, 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

“Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

The restart comes after the Football Association gave the green light for fixtures to be resumed from Monday, when four FA Trophy games and two matches in the National League pyramid at Bradford Park Avenue and Chelmsford City will take place.

The Dragons are currently second in the table, a point behind league leaders Chesterfield, and have won their last four games on the spin.

Midweek English Football League fixtures are also expected to go ahead, but the EFL is yet to issue a statement confirming the return to action.

If games resume Cardiff City will be at Middlesbrough, Swansea are due to take on Sheffield united at home and Newport County are set to travel to Stevenage.

