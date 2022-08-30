Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham secure third straight win with victory over Gateshead

30 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham won their third match in a row with a 3-1 victory over 10-man Gateshead in the National League.

The Dragons wasted no time in taking control of affairs with two goals in the opening 10 minutes.

There were only two minutes on the clock when Ben Tozer’s deflected shot found the net, and Ollie Palmer soon doubled the lead.

Owen Bailey headed Gateshead back into it in the 26th minute but any hopes of a fightback were extinguished moments later when Louis Storey was shown a second yellow card, and Paul Mullin capitalised on a poor backpass to complete the scoring with 12 minutes left.

