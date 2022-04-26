Wrexham send Weymouth packing from National League with six of the best

Wrexham thrashed Weymouth 6-1 to send their hosts packing from the Vanarama National League.

The Dragons now sit second in the table, four points behind leaders Stockport but with only a handful of games remaining.

Unless they can overhaul the difference and win promotion automatically fans will face the unenviable choice between backing them in the National League play-off final or watching Wales attempt to reach the 2022 World Cup in their own play-off final.

In the game tonight, The Terras had taken the lead in the 20th minute through Tom Bearwish, but Wrexham turned the match around with two quick goals soon after the start of the second half.

Midfielder Jordan Davies crashed in an equaliser before leading scorer Paul Mullin nodded the visitors in front after 48 minutes and James Jones added a third before the hour mark.

Davies then scored another fine effort on the volley with Mullin and Ollie Palmer both also on target during the closing stages as Weymouth were sent down to the National League South.

