Wrexham sign former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher

Wrexham have signed former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.

Fletcher has agreed a deal with the Sky Bet League Two club until the end of the season.

“Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go,” Fletcher told Wrexham’s official website.

“One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the club, and if I can help with that then great.

“I don’t think you can not see what has been happening at Wrexham – it’s been a great experience for the fans, players and owners so hopefully we can continue that.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson – who has had to start the campaign without injured striker Paul Mullin – said: “I’m really pleased with the addition of Steve to the squad.

“He’s missed football through pre-season but he’s trained today with the lads and it’s good to have him on board.

“His pedigree speaks for itself and he’s played most of his career at a very high level. He’s an excellent professional and that’s really important to fit in with the group here.”

Fletcher scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Scotland between 2008 and 2018 and has played for Hibernian, Burnley, Wolves, Sunderland, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke and Dundee United.

He was released by Dundee United in June after scoring 10 goals last season.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

