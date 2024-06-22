Wrexham sign keeper Arthur Okonkwo after Arsenal release

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on a three-year deal following his release from Arsenal.

Okonkwo joins the League One side on a permanent contact on 1 July when his deal with the Premiership outfit has expired.

The 22-year-old plaid a key role in helping Wrexham secure promotion, after signing on loan from the Gunners last September.

Back-to-back-promotions

He made 40 appearances in all competitions, keeping 16 clean sheets, as the Red Dragons finished second in League Two to seal back-to-back promotions.

The Londoner will officially join the club on 1 July when his contract with Arsenal expires.

“I’m feeling very good, I’m so happy to have finally signed and I can’t wait to get back to it,” Okonkwo said.

“It was amazing last season. We had so many good memories together with the fans, and knowing they wanted me back was a big reason that I’m back. It’s good to finally be here.

“This is home, it’s felt like that since last season when I came in. The co-chairmen are so good, the manager, the coaches, the players, and obviously the backroom staff that you don’t see. It’s so good to be here.”

Okonkwo joined Wrexham following successful loan spells at Crewe Alexandra in League Two and Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz the season before last.

He has been capped by England at under-18 level but is also eligible to represent Nigeria.

