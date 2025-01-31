Wrexham sign striker Sam Smith from Reading

Wrexham have boosted their League One promotion prospects with the signing of striker Sam Smith from Reading.

The Welsh side announced the 26-year-old had signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with an option for an additional year.

Smith has scored 11 times for Reading in League One so far this season and joins a Dragons side chasing promotion to the Championship, sitting six points behind second-placed Wycombe.

‘Amazing’

“It feels amazing to join the club and I’m happy that the deal is over the line,” Smith told his new club’s website.

“I’m excited to be a part of the journey now and I want to try and help the club achieve its ambitions.”

Smith rejoined Reading from Cambridge in 2023, having started out with the Berkshire club in 2016. Since returning to Reading, he has scored 27 goals in 63 games over the last season and a half.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “Sam is a player we’ve been pursuing for a while. He’s a striker who’s done really well over the last few seasons and he’s at a great age.

“He’s a fantastic addition to the squad.”

The club have also been linked with a move for Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez.

Wrexham also announced the departure of Scottish midfielder James Jones to Burton on Friday afternoon.

