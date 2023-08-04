Wrexham sign winger James McClean from Wigan for undisclosed fee

Wrexham have signed Republic of Ireland winger James McClean from Wigan on the eve of the new season.

The 34-year-old has dropped down to League Two to join the ambitious Red Dragons for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £250,000.

McClean, who has spent the majority of his career playing in the top two divisions in English football, has signed a one-year deal.

He becomes the club’s second summer signing since they earned promotion to the English Football League last summer under high-profile Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McClean said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Wrexham. It’s a project that is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.

“The club has ambitions to go even further, and I’m a very ambitious person. I’m someone who is driven and I want to be a part of that journey.”

McClean will not be available for the club’s first game of the season at home to MK Dons on Saturday, but will join up with the squad next week when they face his former club Wigan in the Carabao Cup.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m really pleased with the signing of someone with the calibre of James.

“As I said in the summer, it’s about being patient and getting the players in who can be strong additions to our squad moving forward.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

