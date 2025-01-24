Wrexham sign winger Ryan Longman from Hull

Wrexham have completed the signing of winger Ryan Longman from Hull.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season, with the option of an additional year in a deal reported to be worth £500,000.

After coming through the Brighton academy, Longman joined the Tigers in July 2021 on an initial loan which later became permanent and he had a spell at Millwall last season.

“We are delighted to bring Ryan to the club,” manager Phil Parkinson said on the Wrexham website.

“He is an exciting young player and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Wrexham sit third in Sky Bet League One, two points off the automatic promotion places, after a 1-1 draw with leaders Birmingham on Thursday night.

Jack Marriott

The Red Dragons also announced striker Jack Marriott has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2025-26 season, with the option of another 12 months.

Marriott, who is close to full fitness after breaking his fibula in September, told Wrexham’s website: “I want to help the team and play as much as possible. I’ll do the best I can do for the team and the supporters.”

