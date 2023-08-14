Wrexham star Paul Mullin announces he is to publish his autobiography

He’s the Wrexham goal ace who has captured the imaginations of football fans here and in the US.

As his side look towards securing a second promotion this season after returning to the EFL after 15 years, Wrexham AFC’s Paul Mullin is hoping that it’s not just goals which he’ll be celebrating as he tells his story in a book set to be published in November.

Born and raised in Litherland, he played for Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers, before joining Cambridge United, where he was named 2020/21 Golden Boot and Player of the Season.

In July 2021, shortly after being named League Two’s Player of the Season and Golden Boot winner, Mullin sent shockwaves through the EFL by taking a downwards move to the National League.

Since then, ‘Super Paul Mullin’ has helped transform the Wrexham team, scoring goals galore, helping his side secure promotion, and capturing the imaginations of football fans across the world in the process.

A stand out figure in FX and Disney+’s Welcome To Wrexham, he’s quickly become a household name, not only in Wrexham but across America as well.

November sees Mullin launch his book ‘My Wrexham Story’, from his roots in Liverpool, the highs and lows of English football’s promotion race, lessons learnt from his young son’s Autism diagnosis, and what happens when Hollywood comes knocking at your door, Mullin tells all.

