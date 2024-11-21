Wrexham star Paul Mullin’s goals to benefit charity thanks to underwear firm

Wrexham goal ace Paul Mullin is a hero to Wrexham’s global fanbase, not just for his heroics on the pitch but for his charitable endeavours off it,

The gentleman goalscorer revealed during the award-winning docuseries Welccome To Wrexham his son Albie had been diagnosed with autism.

Ever since, the Dragons’ star has become a figurehead for autism charities raising awareness of the condition.

Now he’s doing his part once again by joining forces with underwear and clothing company British Boxers after being approached by the firm’s founder who watched Welcome To Wrexham and was moved by Mullin and his son Albie’s story.

Posting on social media, British Boxers’ founder Deborah Price detailed why she was so keen to team up with the goalscorer and Wrexham AFC.

She wrote: “You remember when @VancityReynolds and Rob McElhenney bought @Wrexham_AFC and there was the amazing TV series called “Welcome to Wrexham” on Disney Plus following their journey, regenerating the oldest football team in Wales? Well, part of that journey was them bringing the star striker @PMullin7 on board.

“Last year I wrote to Paul. My daughter Martha had been diagnosed with Williams Syndrome and in the TV series we learned his son Albie was diagnosed with Autism. It felt like there was a connection. I liked the story of how Wrexham was being dragged kicking and screaming into a winning side, I felt like I understood a bit of that.

Great to be wearing British Boxers- @GrandpaJem – again this season. Every time I score a goal they’re going to donate £150 to @YourSpaceDyLeDi ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Lp1vlEOGU — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) September 25, 2024

“I’d started my clothing business with £4000 I’d saved up in an ISA and dragged it from teeny tiny business selling undies on a market stall to a much bigger business supplying stores like John Lewis. It’s good to have something to fight for.

“I’d called it British Boxers because my 3 x great grandfather had been World Heavyweight boxing Champion Jem Mace in 1870 and he’d literally fought his way about the world to win his title. I also started the business by making boxer shorts in Britain. It was a fight for my ancestor, it was a fight for Wrexham football club, a fight for my business and it was a fight for our kids who needed recognition, understanding and acceptance. It all just fell together.

You remember when @VancityReynolds and Rob McElhenney bought @Wrexham_AFC and there was the amazing TV series called “Welcome to Wrexham” on Disney Plus following their journey, regenerating the oldest football team in Wales? Well, part of that journey was them bringing the star… pic.twitter.com/13NOsvYN4h — BRITISH BOXERS (@GrandpaJem) November 20, 2024

“So, I wrote to Paul and explained all of this and I asked him if he’d like to work with us and we were utterly bowled over because he only went and said “Yes please!” So now, every time Paul plays football, he wears his British Boxers and every time he scores a goal, we donate £150 to an amazing charity in North Wales called Your Space.

“They support children with Autism and learning disability. Children like Paul’s Albie and my Martha. It’s all just a lovely, lovely thing!

“So check out the Paul Mullin range of fab hoodies, t-shirts and undies on http://british-boxers.com and check out @YourSpaceDyLeDi and the amazing work they do too! Donate to them if you can. We’re dead proud to be able to share all this with you!”

You can view the Paul Mullin collection HERE

