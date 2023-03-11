Wrexham strengthen grip at top of National League with narrow win over Southend

Vanarama National League leaders Wrexham maintained control at the top with a 1-0 victory over Southend.

A 38th-minute own goal by Shrimpers goalkeeper Steve Arnold separated the teams at the Racecourse Ground.

Ben Tozer exchanged passes with James Jones and crossed from the left and Arnold fumbled the ball into his own net.

Eoghan O’Connell came close to doubling the lead soon after but Arnold deflected his shot onto a post.

The three points ensured the hosts, who worked hard to clear the pitch of snow and ensure the game was played, were rewarded for their efforts with their 17th win in 18 home games.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

