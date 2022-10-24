Wrexham striker’s new boots sends explicit message to the Tories

Paul Mullin is a folk hero in Wrexham – and he’s made it pretty clear where his political loyalties lie with his new custom-made boots.

As Rishi Sunak was named the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK, the tumultuous and chaotic state of politics in the UK has never been more apparent.

There is huge dissatisfaction in the country about how the way the government is being run – and with three Prime Ministers in six months, the latest polls show support for the Tories at an all time low.

Roots

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin, a Scouser from Merseyside, has today made his own feelings known about the Conservative party with an explicit message to the Tories emblazoned on his new custom made boots.

Created by Wrexham based custom artist John White who runs Zebra Customs, the boots will certainly cause a stir – with many Wrexham fans taking to social media to applaud the striker for his stance.

The boots celebrate the striker’s Liverpool roots and a city that is famous for its refusal to support the Tories.

When Paul Mullin posted a picture of the boots on his Instagram, it appeared to receive the approval of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds who liked the post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

