Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham suffer third straight league loss as Bradford snatch win

10 Feb 2024 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham suffered their third consecutive league defeat as Bradford snatched a 1-0 victory.

Bantams striker Andy Cook burst through and bundled the ball over the line at the second attempt – just minutes after he had seen a penalty saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

It was Wrexham’s first league loss at home since the opening day – when Bradford manager Graham Alexander was in charge of the victorious visitors MK Dons.

And it ended a run of 51 successive league games when Wrexham have scored at the Racecourse Ground.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s header and dived to tip away a well-struck drive from Ryan Barnett.

Aaron Hayden headed wide from James McClean’s free-kick as Wrexham had most of the first half.

Elliot Lee glanced narrowly wide before Bradford were given a big chance on the break after Hayden brought down Cook. The striker’s penalty was a weak one and saved by Okonkwo.

But Cook had the last laugh to seal Bradford’s first league win in nine games.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.