Wrexham suffer third straight league loss as Bradford snatch win

Wrexham suffered their third consecutive league defeat as Bradford snatched a 1-0 victory.

Bantams striker Andy Cook burst through and bundled the ball over the line at the second attempt – just minutes after he had seen a penalty saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

It was Wrexham’s first league loss at home since the opening day – when Bradford manager Graham Alexander was in charge of the victorious visitors MK Dons.

And it ended a run of 51 successive league games when Wrexham have scored at the Racecourse Ground.

Bradford keeper Sam Walker saved Steven Fletcher’s header and dived to tip away a well-struck drive from Ryan Barnett.

Aaron Hayden headed wide from James McClean’s free-kick as Wrexham had most of the first half.

Elliot Lee glanced narrowly wide before Bradford were given a big chance on the break after Hayden brought down Cook. The striker’s penalty was a weak one and saved by Okonkwo.

But Cook had the last laugh to seal Bradford’s first league win in nine games.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

