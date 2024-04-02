Wrexham’s automatic-promotion hopes dented away at Doncaster

Doncaster dented Wrexham’s League Two automatic-promotion hopes with a 1-0 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Owen Bailey headed home his first goal in the English Football League just before the break to secure Rovers a fifth consecutive win and leave Wrexham third, two points above MK Dons.

There was little between the two sides throughout the first half, though Doncaster had the better of the opportunities.

Maxime Biamou twice turned narrowly wide from Luke Molyneux deliveries with a scuffed header from Ollie Palmer the best chance for Wrexham.

The hosts took the lead after 44 minutes when former Newcastle youth-team player Bailey met a James Maxwell cross and headed home at the back post.

The tempo of the game upped in the second half, with both teams exchanging opportunities.

Both Biamou and Maxwell saw shots blocked on the line for Doncaster while Arthur Okonkwo pushed a curling Molyneux strike away from goal.

Wrexham looked to have found an equaliser in the 77th minute when Paul Mullin turned in from close range, only to be flagged offside.

Rovers keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala produced a brilliant save deep into added time to keep out Steven Fletcher’s header.

