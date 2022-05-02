Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham’s automatic promotion hopes dented by late Boreham Wood equaliser

02 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham slipped three points behind league leaders Stockport as Tyrone Marsh’s late penalty held them to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Boreham Wood.

The hosts found themselves a man down seven minutes before half-time when defender Jamal Fyfield was dismissed for a challenge on Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies.

National League top scorer Paul Mullin made sure the Welsh side capitalised on their numerical advantage when he put them ahead nine minutes into the second half, controlling Bryce Hosannah’s low cross before firing into the bottom corner to boost the Dragons’ hopes of securing automatic promotion.

Mullin went close to making it 2-0 in the 76th minute when his strike deflected onto the woodwork before bouncing out, and Wrexham were made to pay for not grabbing a second when Marsh converted an 89th-minute spot-kick to nick a point for Boreham Wood.

Stockport strengthened their grip at the top of the Vanarama National League leaders with a narrow 1-0 victory at Chesterfield.

Paddy Madden scored the only goal from the penalty spot just before half-time and the Spireites were unable to come back into the game.

The contest was watched by 9,198, including more than 2,500 Stockport fans. It was the Derbyshire club’s biggest attendance since they dropped down to the National League.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.