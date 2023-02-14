Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham’s eight-match winning run in league ends with Woking draw

14 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Paul Mullin. Photo Morgan Harlow PA Images

Wrexham’s eight-match National League winning run was brought to an end in a 2-2 draw with Woking.

Padraig Amond fired Woking ahead after only seven minutes, although Jacob Mendy almost equalised with a fierce shot which crashed back off the post.

But moments later Anthony Forde lashed home a free-kick to take Wrexham in at the break level.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ollie Palmer was brought down in the box and Paul Mullin stepped up to score from the spot.

But in the 72nd minute, James Daly was fouled in the area and Rhys Browne buried his resulting spot-kick to snatch a point.

Riki
Riki
1 minute ago

Here comes the inevitable end of automatic Promotion. How Welsh!

