Sport

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners welcome new investors in club

30 Oct 2024 1 minute read
Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham AFC joint owners. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have welcomed new minority investors in the  League One club.

The Allyn family from New York, who formerly owned medical device company Welch Allyn, have invested an undisclosed sum through Red Dragon Ventures LLC, a joint venture with Reynolds and McElhenney.

‘World-class partners’

In a statement, Reynolds and McElhenney said: “Wrexham has earned the world’s attention and we are focused on bringing on board world-class partners to help with the next phase of our growth.

“We have been fortunate to get to know the Allyn family and we are blown away by their intelligence, kindness and commitment. They are exactly the type of partners we will need for this amazing endeavour.”

