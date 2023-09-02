Wrexham’s last-ditch striker swoop falls through

Wrexham have missed out on a late swoop for Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on transfer deadline day.

Reports suggested the 27-year-old had completed a move from the Sulphurites to Wrexham late on Friday night for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £500,000.

However, the Welsh side has now confirmed in a statement that paperwork to wrap up the deal wasn’t completed on time.

A club statement said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm terms were agreed to sign Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong on Transfer Deadline Day, with paperwork submitted for his signing.

“Unfortunately, the required documentation and clearance requests could not be completed in time and his registration has been rejected.

“As a result, Luke remains a Harrogate Town player.

“The Club would like to thank the player for choosing to join Wrexham earlier in the day and are disappointed that this cannot now happen (pending any appeal).

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Paul Mullin

Wrexham have been linked with a succession of strikers since hot-shot Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung on the pre-season tour of the USA.

Earlier yesterday Phil Parkinson was successful in a bid for Millwall midfielder George Evans, who dropped two divisions to join the club. The former England youth international has previously played for Reading and Derby County in the Championship.

The 28-year-old was a Manchester City youth product and clocked up an impressive 147 appearances in the Championship after leaving City.

