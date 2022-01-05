WRU ‘exploring’ option of Wales playing Six Nations home games in England
The option of playing Wales’ Six Nations home games in England is being explored by the WRU, it has been reported.
According to the Daily Mail, rugby’s governing body in Wales is doing so because Covid-19 regulations that mean sports matches have to be played behind closed doors.
The Welsh Government has imposed restrictions in a bid to tackle the spread of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.
London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is seen as a leading contender to host Wales’ three home matches in the tournament.
Sources at Wembley have suggested that it would not be feasible for Wales to play the games there in February due to England football matches taking place in the March international break.
It is understood that WRU bosses have already started to explore the possibility of playing their Six Nations games against Scotland, France and Italy in England where crowds are currently allowed, despite the considerable logistical challenges to doing so.
A postponement to any of the fixtures is seen as unlikely because of the tightly packed rugby calendar.
Daily Mail might just be stirring up trouble here… but if this is true the Welsh Gov should consider how effective their policies really are.
If trains and buses packed with Welsh fans are heading down to London and back for the day/weekend, what’s the point in restrictions here?
That will be a great fit for their sycophantic 3 feathers. Maybe they can call themselves England B while they are parading the English army before every match as always.
Fits in with the single minded obsession of the three feathers Union. Our government has put in place restrictions to protect our health. The ugly souled, lickspittle WRU intent on their single minded effort towards royalist gongs for their senior officers, have no issue seeking desperate ways of confounding the Democratic wish of Cymru. Amoral selfishness of the worst kind to contemplate transporting thousands of Welsh fans through a country whose leaders policy is “pile the bodies high”.
If this is true then the WRU are more concerned about MONEY than the FANS welfare, as they know that people will travel to see the game where ever it maybe.
They have ALWAYS been more concerned about money and the hoped for royal rewards.
Would be surprised if WG regs prevented attendance at 6 Nation’s, but on this would suggest most are against the restrictions on outdoor events, which appear to have little public health benefit. I hope they’re not stubborn on this otherwise they will quickly lose public support.
Exactly, Llyn. I get it that rugby folk, including me as a former schoolboy player and general Scarlets/Wales fan, are not very woke. But we all have votes and probably would like the odd pint. And we all support Wales. Drakeford’s mum clearly brought him up to dislike people like me but he really should ponder, or Plaid should. Do they want our votes, or to put us off Devo/Indy? Sugary drinks, closing rugby and pubs are not strong arguments for Devo or Indy for most of us. Can we fix the Welsh economy please?