WRU ‘exploring’ option of Wales playing Six Nations home games in England

The option of playing Wales’ Six Nations home games in England is being explored by the WRU, it has been reported.

According to the Daily Mail, rugby’s governing body in Wales is doing so because Covid-19 regulations that mean sports matches have to be played behind closed doors.

The Welsh Government has imposed restrictions in a bid to tackle the spread of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is seen as a leading contender to host Wales’ three home matches in the tournament.

Sources at Wembley have suggested that it would not be feasible for Wales to play the games there in February due to England football matches taking place in the March international break.

It is understood that WRU bosses have already started to explore the possibility of playing their Six Nations games against Scotland, France and Italy in England where crowds are currently allowed, despite the considerable logistical challenges to doing so.

A postponement to any of the fixtures is seen as unlikely because of the tightly packed rugby calendar.