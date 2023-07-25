WRU introduces new initiatives to boost the use of Welsh

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced a series of new initiatives to increase the use of Welsh within the organisation.

The Union’s interim CEO Nigel Walker published the revamped Welsh Language Policy, which commits to a significant increase in the provision offered to the public at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

The changes will see the WRU’s main publications, including significant press releases, senior squad match reports and other major news stories being available in English and Welsh.

An increase in the usage of the Welsh language internally will also be advocated and encouraged.

In addition, the policy commits to ensuring new and relevant signage around the Principality Stadium will be bilingual and other publications and communications produced by the WRU, including match programmes and it’s various online provisions, will promote the use of Welsh.

Commitment

Nigel Walker said: “Considering and promoting the Welsh language in everything we offer to our public is a daily commitment and obligation for an organisation which is at the heart of our nation.

“We will improve our provision and services and will embrace the new opportunities that promoting the Welsh language will bring to us and our supporters.”

The commitment to improve the WRU’s Welsh language provision was formally recognised at the launch of the new policy by the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office, as it was awarded with the ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ status.

The ‘Welsh Offer’ is recognition by the Commissioner of organisations with a strong plan who are committed to improving their engagement with the public by showing how proud they are to offer services in Welsh.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commission said: “We would like to encourage and assist more people to be able to use the Welsh language in their day to day lives. For that to happen, the language needs be heard naturally everywhere – in our communities, and in various sectors such as the arts and of course in the world of sport.

“The Welsh Rugby Union plays a hugely significant role in Welsh society and I very much welcome its commitment to the Welsh language. I’m very happy to acknowledge the progress made by the WRU and our Cynnig Cymraeg (Welsh Offer) commendation underlines that. I very much look forward to working closely with the Union to further develop their support of the Welsh language.”

The WRU also confirmed it would be working with the National Centre for Learning Welsh to deliver a range of Welsh language training for its staff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

