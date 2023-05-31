WRU to start interviews for new independent chair

The Welsh Rugby Union is to start interviews for a new independent chair after finalising a shortlist of candidates.

Two further independent non-executive roles and the vacant chief executive post must also be filled after a turbulent period in the Union’s history.

The changes follow in the wake of allegations of sexism and misogyny within Welsh rugby’s governing body and the resignation of Steve Phillips as chief executive in January.

“The new chair is the keystone appointment, everything will follow from this moment, but the general calibre of applicant in all areas has been outstanding,” WRU people director Lydia Stirling told BBC Wales.

“We have a fine shortlist for the chair position, we are in advanced stages in the recruitment process for CEO to the extent we will be able to pass over an impressive long list of names to our new chair on appointment and, in total, more than 300 high-calibre candidates are on our radar for our vacant positions.”

Former Wales wing Nigel Walker has held the post of interim CEO since the departure of Phillips.

A major overhaul of the WRU’s governance was voted through by its clubs at an extraordinary general meeting in March.

