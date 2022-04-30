WWE announce name for Principality Stadium event – and reveal when tickets will be available

The WWE have announced that the name for their Principality Stadium event in Cardiff will be ‘Clash at the Castle,’ and revealed when tickets would be officially available.

The event in Cardiff will be their first at a stadium event in Britain in 30 years, and fans can register for presale tickets here. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20.

The name of the show was revealed by WWE’s Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena last night.

McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too.

“Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

The name however prompted some jokes among Welsh WWE fans, with some pointing out that while the clash will be happening near a castle, it will not be held at Cardiff Castle itself.

Social media expert Owen Williams suggested “fixing” the title to “Clash Near the Castle”.

Adam Evans said: “It’s not taking place in a damn castle. I’ve just gone to the trouble of mapping the distance from the arena to Cardiff Castle and can confirm that the event should be called: ‘Clash 8 minutes walk from the Castle’.”

Michael Scott Jr meanwhile felt that the name sounded like the battle app game Clash of Clans.

“But it’s not a castle, I don’t get it” Look lads, if you’re going to examine logic this closely, professional wrestling isn’t for you https://t.co/o4QYR5Sa17 — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) April 30, 2022

Last week Pontypridd Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones called for a debate in the House of Commons to discuss the merits of wrestling for the economy.

“I am sure the Leader of the House is as excited as I am about last week’s announcement by WWE that it plans to bring its first UK stadium tour to the Principality stadium in September,” she said.

“This will I hope be a massive boost to the south Wales economy and inspire a new generation of British wrestling superstars and fans. With that in mind, will the Leader of the House commit to a debate in Government time on the benefit of these big cultural and sporting events to the UK?”

Leader of the House Mark Spencer replied: “I join the hon. Lady in celebrating that investment in all that is WWE. It is clearly a great sport, and if it brings investment to south Wales, that is great news. I am sure she will continue to champion her area in this Chamber.”

