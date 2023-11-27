Yannick Bolasie signs short-term deal with Swansea

Swansea have signed former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on a two-month deal.

The 34-year-old, who has played 162 times in the Premier League, was a free agent after leaving Turkish side Caykur Rizespor at the end of last season.

He last played in England for Middlesbrough three years ago on loan from Everton, who paid £25million to take him from Selhurst Park in 2016.

Hull

Swansea are 17th in the Championship following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Hull, eight points clear of the relegation zone and the same gap from the play-off places.

Speaking after the game, manager Michael Duff hinted a deal for Bolasie was close and said: “Yannick’s been in the building for a week.

“He hasn’t got the pace and power he once had, but you don’t get bought for £25m if you don’t know how to handle a football.

“It’ll be a two-month deal and we’ll see how it goes from there.”

Bolasie has played 50 times for the Democratic Republic of Congo and was part of the team that finished third at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, scoring against Zambia in the group stage.

He had loan spells away from Goodison Park at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon before a six-month spell at the Riverside.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

