Yorkshire close in on victory over Glamorgan in promotion push

Yorkshire need three Glamorgan wickets to secure victory on the final day and remain in pole position to earn promotion to Vitality Championship Division One alongside new champions Sussex.

The Welsh County ended the day 141 for seven, 254 behind, as Ben Coad picked up his 50th wicket of the season in figures of four for 30.

Glamorgan had bowled Yorkshire out for 273, James Harris taking his 600th first-class wicket on the way to five for 73.

That still set the improbable target of 396 for Glamorgan to win and Yorkshire will feel confident of wrapping up victory on the final day.

Yorkshire resumed on 116 for one and Jamie Harris got Finlay Bean lbw in the first over before Andy Gorvin clean bowled Matthew Fisher with an off cutter.

Harris then had both James Wharton and Jonny Bairstow lbw before Timm van der Gugten got in on the act by bowling George Hill.

Nerves

A partnership between captain Jonathan Tattersall and Dom Bess settled nerves as both got into the forties to help the lead approach 400, before Tattersall was lbw to Ben Morris.

Van der Gugten removed Jordan Thompson lbw before wicketkeeper Chris Cooke caught Bess, again off Van der Gugten.

Harris returned to claim the wicket of Dan Moriarty and complete his five-wicket haul.

Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram both fell early in the chase.

Northeast was lbw to Coad in the first over, before Ingram chipped one to midwicket for Coad’s 50th wicket of the season.

An excellent leg cutter from Coad that hit the top of off ended a partnership of 64 between Kiran Carlson and Asa Tribe as Carlson departed for 41. He was soon followed by Ben Kellaway and Cooke, also both falling to Coad, before Fisher bowled Van der Gugten.

A brilliant one handed diving catch by Bean saw the end of Mason Crane off the bowling of Thompson with Tribe reaching stumps unbeaten on 50 for a debut first-class half-century.

