You’ll never believe the Premier League star Wrexham are trying to sign

The Wrexham story has been a fascinating one for a global audience and its been added some extra marketing muscle with the Deadpool v Movie press tour currently on whistle stop jaunt around the planet.

Naturally, the subject of the north Wales club will regularly appear in interviews, given Ryan Reynolds being the co-owner of the historic Welsh team.

Wrexham fans have been sold a dream these last few years and it’s one that continues to come true, as the Dragons find themselves preparing for their first season in League One for more than 20 years.

Co-owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have elevated the club from the National League doldrums to the brink of the Championship in just three seasons.

The story is a remarkable one and with manager Phil Parkinson and his side set to pit their wits against the Premier might of Chelsea in a pre-season match in the US in the early hours of tomorrow morning, they are certainly preparing for the new season in style.

They have a strong squad although word is they are still searching for players ahead of the new season – so imagine Wrexham fans, your club signing one of the best players on the planet.

In a video interview with the Premier League to promote the Deadpool vs Wolverine movie, which is released on Friday (July 26), Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took their opportunity to send a message directly to Liverpool ace Mo Salah.

Watch and enjoy!

Deadpool & Wolverine stars @RealHughJackman and @VancityReynolds took their opportunity to send a message directly to @MoSalah 😅 pic.twitter.com/0d5blvODrN — Premier League (@premierleague) July 23, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

