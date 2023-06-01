Young Welsh star in ‘tug-of-war between Wales and England’

Liverpool and Wales youngster Lewis Koumas is wanted by England, according to a report.

MailOnline reported that Koumas is caught in a tug-of-war between England and Wales over national team allegiance with the Reds starlet wanted for international youth fixtures in June.

According to the website, the 17-year-old forward, who is the son of Wales midfielder Jason Koumas, is wanted by Wales under-19s for their two games against Sweden in June but England have also taken note of the young forward and asked about his availability for their under-18s internationals against Norway and Australia in Lisbon.

Wales U-18 international Koumas has been impressing everyone at Liverpool, who he joined at the age of 11, signing his first professional contract in January.

Gareth Bale offered his support when the youngster posted a pic of himself signing his contract, something which thrilled Koumas.

“Wow appreciate that @garethbale11,” he wrote, followed by the now obligatory goat emoji.

To add to his international options, Koumas would also be eligible to play for Cyprus through his family.

However, Wales fans should feel confident the youngster will stick with the Cymru set up after he posted a picture of himself in his Wales shirt in April, next to a pic of his dad wearing the red shirt with pride.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

