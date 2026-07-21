10 striking murals created to welcome this year’s National Eisteddfod

Dewi Williams

Ten vibrant new murals have been created across Pembrokeshire to welcome the National Eisteddfod to the county.

‘Murluniau Menter’, a project led by Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, has seen local graffiti artist Lloyd the Graffiti create ten unique murals in communities across Pembrokeshire.

The murals celebrate Welsh language, culture and identity, welcoming the National Eisteddfod back to Pembrokeshire for the first time since 2002.

This year marks a special milestone for the festival, celebrating the 850th anniversary of the very first Eisteddfod held at Cardigan Castle in 1176.

Each mural is inspired by the local community and area, promoting the Welsh language and celebrating the cultural heritage of Pembrokeshire.

Murals can be spotted across the county in St Dogmaels, Crymych, Newport, Fishguard, Penrhyn Dewi, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Tenby and Narberth.

The Menter Iaith also carried out another project which saw floral planters created in nine communities across the area.

In partnership with S4C gardener and presenter, Adam yn yr Ardd, their ‘Gerddi Gleision’ project attempted to add even greater vibrance to the towns and villages surrounding Eisteddfod y Garreg Las.

Each planter also displays a couplet by a local poet, chosen to reflect the character, history or spirit of the area where it’s located.

The project has supported local business and economy, with the flowers, soil, planter tubs and plaques all produced and sold by local suppliers.

Both projects were funded by the the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to improve and build pride in local spaces.

‘Colour and Character’

Dafydd, Children and Youth officer from Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, said: “After months of planning; painting and waiting for some dry weather over the winter, we are delighted to see the ‘Murluniau Menter’ project come to life.

“The ten murals bring colour and character to communities across the county, and are a wonderful way of showing our pride in the Welsh language and our excitement at welcoming the National Eisteddfod to Pembrokeshire in August.

“The Gerddi Gleision project is a wonderful example of what’s possible when nine communities work together towards a common goal.

“Not only have we created beautiful floral displays, but we’ve also woven poetry, nature and the Welsh language into the landscape in a way that tells each area’s unique story.

“We’re also proud that the project has been able to support local businesses along the way, making sure the economic benefits stay in Pembrokeshire.

“We would like to thank every community, business, local council, and school involved in completing this project.”

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