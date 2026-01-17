Nation Cymru wins best news website in Wales award

Martin Shipton

Nation Cymru has been named Online News Site of the Year in the Wales Media Awards for 2025.

Announcing the award at an after-dinner ceremony in Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel, co-presenter Jonathan Hill of ITV Wales said: “It was a difficult category for the judges, as it included sites which covered national Wales news, as well as local and specialised websites.

“The shortlist includes entries which the judges had thought were the best in their particular field. The winning entry’s portfolio demanded attention, with often revelatory stories and some excellent articles.”

Mark Mansfield, the editor and CEO of Nation Cymru, said: “I am very proud of our small team, all of whom work very hard to provide the people of Wales with what we try to ensure is an excellent news service that keeps our readers well informed. We are not afraid to hold the powerful to account and expose wrongdoing.

“Our cultural and sports coverage is also important to us.

“The significant growth in our readership – more than 25% per year for both of the last two years – proves there is an appetite for serious and revelatory public interest journalism.

“We look forward to covering this year’s Senedd election, which promises to be the most fascinating and bitterly fought since the start of devolution in 1999.”

Nation Cymru writer Delyth Hughes was named Feature Writer / Columnist of the Year for the third year in succession.

Jonathan Hill said writing a regular column was one of the hardest disciplines in journalism: “It demands consistency, originality and the courage to share a definitive viewpoint week after week,” he said. “This year’s shortlist showcases the very best of this craft.

“This year’s winner truly sets the standard for the industry, the judges said. They are everything a columnist and feature writer should be: honest, brutal and funny in equal measure. A weekly date with the best friend you never want to miss.”

Cambrian News

Debbie Luxon of the Cambrian News was named both News Writer of the Year and Journalist of the Year for a highly praised long-form article which begins with the discovery of a Romanian national’s body in Aberystwyth Harbour and goes on to explore the wider issues of EU nationals struggling with homelessness post-Brexit, as well as Aberystwyth residents not being able to access social housing on their doorstep.

The Wales Media Awards are organised by the Welsh committee of the Journalists’ Charity and are sponsored by a number of organisations.