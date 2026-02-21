15 places to celebrate St David’s Day in Wales for free

National Trust Cymru is inviting people across Wales to celebrate St David’s Day with a rich programme of cultural events taking place at 15 of its sites on 1 March.

Each participating site will be free to enter for the day, opening the doors for more people to enjoy Wales’ heritage, landscapes and traditions.

Supported by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day Fund, National Trust Cymru will bring together live performances, craft activities, children’s trails, clog dancing, guided walks and demonstrations of traditional skills.

Lhosa Daly, Director of National Trust Cymru, said: “St David’s Day is a time for us all to come together and celebrate the culture, creativity and community spirit that make Wales so distinctive.

“The places in our care are woven into the nation’s story – from the legend of the red dragon at Dinas Emrys reflected on today’s flag, to the Welsh language safeguarded by Bishop William Morgan of Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant.

“As a charity, we’re here to look after these special places: protecting the landscapes and histories that define Wales, helping more people feel connected to nature, beauty and heritage, and ensuring that everyone has the chance to experience the richness of Wales’ past and present.”

All participating sites listed below will be free to enter on 1 March. Visit the National Trust site here to plan your visit.

1.Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham

Erddig Hall is hosting a weekend of Welsh culture with music, craft activities, and tours in celebration of Wales and St David’s Day. Learn to speak some Cymraeg, uncover stories of Welsh craftsmanship in the house, get your face painted (Sunday only), and celebrate the sounds of Wales with harpist Hero Douglas on Saturday and Lleisiau Clywedog and the Denbigh Male Voice Choir on Sunday.

2. Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

A relaxed celebration of Welsh tradition awaits at Chirk Castle, including love spoon decorating with colourful shapes, State Rooms bursting with bright daffodils and seasonal blooms, dramatic views in the garden, and delicious Welsh treats in the Tearoom.

3. Bodnant Garden, Conwy

It’s all about daffodils at Bodnant Garden. Soak up the displays at the Old Park Meadow and grassy glades, with magnolias and seasonal blooms heralding the arrival of spring.

4. Aberconwy House, Conwy

In partnership with Menter Iaith Conwy, Aberconwy House is hosting a weekend of live music, storytelling and crafts. Gather for traditional harp music and family-friendly story sessions (both Saturday only), get creative with paper daffodil craft, share free hot drinks and Welsh cakes, and send a special postcard to brighten someone’s day.

5. Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

At Penrhyn Castle and Garden on Saturday 28 February at 10am, there will be a historical guided walk with Rhys Mwyn at Porth Penrhyn (booking essential) as part of the Gŵyl Dewi Bangor. On the 1 March there will be slate splitting demonstrations with the quarrymen from the National Slate Museum and a cooking class in the Victorian Kitchens.

6. Glan Faenol, Bangor

Take a 45-minute walk along the Menai Straits, starting from either Felinheli or Treborth to Glan Faenol for a Welsh gig. From 2 – 3pm, there will be a live folk‑jazz performance by Tacla, playing in the workshop. After the gig, at Y Llofft, Felinheli, there is paned and a slice of cake available with refreshment vouchers provided.

7. Plas Newydd House and Garden, Ynys Môn

Internationally acclaimed beatboxer Mr Phormula will perform at Plas Newydd before St David’s Day, alongside bilingual workshops running throughout the day on Saturday 28 February. Drop in and let your inner musician run free.

8. Sarn y Plas, Llŷn Peninsula

Sarn y Plas opens its doors on 1 March from 11 – 3pm, inviting visitors to explore the history of R. S. Thomas and his wife, Elsie Eldridge. Artists from the ‘Eiliad’ exhibition, created in partnership with Literature Wales, will also be onsite to discuss their work and their collaboration with local communities, organisations and businesses across Llŷn.

9. Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Celebrate Welsh tradition at Llanerchaeron and explore the Geler Jones collection, discover how traditional clogs are made, sample freshly baked Welsh cakes in the historic kitchens, and enjoy hands-on family activities in the garden. Llanerchaeron’s print-making workshop will also host Welsh choirs and a creative drop-in.

10. Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

Snap a family photo at the St David’s Day selfie spot, join a bilingual storytelling session, get creative with Welsh-themed crafts, and follow the daffodil ‘spot-it’ trail in the castle whilst enjoying the traditional Welsh music that echoes through the rooms.

11. Tredegar House, Newport

Discover the sights, sounds, and stories of Wales all weekend at Tredegar House, with live music, traditional craftworking, a family trail, art activities and delicious Welsh food. Gwilym Bowen Rhys will perform on Saturday, alongside the Welsh Myths and Legends Tour on Sunday (booking essential).

12. Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

In partnership with Menter Iaith, experience live harp music, folk dancing, performances by local choirs, and Welsh-inspired crafts at Dyffryn Gardens.

13. Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire

At Llandyfeisant Church set within the historic Dinefwr estate, there will be a celebration of the birds from Welsh myths and legends. Then, join artist Ami Marsden and craft a wearable creation – whether that’s wings or a mask – and enjoy the sounds of a Welsh choir.

14. Colby Woodland Garden, Pembrokeshire

Settle in for some tales of Wales with storyteller Phil Okwedy and enjoy traditional Welsh music with harpist Elin Lloyd at Colby Woodland Garden. For children, there is a small harp to play as well as Welsh crafts to create. To finish, Welsh treats are available in the tearoom.

15. Tudor Merchant’s House, Pembrokeshire

Time travel to Tudor Tenby and discover rooms dressed in seasonal greenery, leeks and golden daffodils, meet costumed characters bringing history to life, and relax to the sounds of a harpist performing traditional Welsh music.