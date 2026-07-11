150 young musicians to take centre stage in National Eisteddfod finale

Nation.Cymru staff

A newly commissioned work by internationally acclaimed Welsh composer Paul Mealor will receive its premiere at this year’s National Eisteddfod, bringing the festival to a close with a performance by 150 young musicians from west Wales.

The concert at Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, will see Côr a Cherddorfa’r Tair Sir (Three Counties Choir and Orchestra) perform Angerdd a gerdd, a new composition by Professor Mealor set to words by renowned poet Menna Elfyn.

The performance will conclude the Pafiliwn programme on the final Saturday evening of the festival, which runs from 1 to 8 August.

Young singers and musicians from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will come together for the concert, continuing a tradition that has become one of the highlights of the National Eisteddfod.

Côr y Tair Sir was originally established following the creation of Dyfed in 1974 and became well known across west Wales. The choir has been revived for this year’s Eisteddfod with support from the National Music Service of Wales and sponsorship from the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity at Gregynog.

Rehearsals began earlier this year, with pupils from across the three counties meeting regularly to prepare for the premiere.

Professor Mealor said he had been impressed by the young performers from the outset.

“One hundred and fifty young people came together to rehearse my new work, to Menna Elfyn’s powerful words, and it sounded wonderful from the very first rehearsal,” he said.

“It’s a challenging piece for young voices, but I’ve been hugely impressed by their commitment, and I’m certain it will be a thrilling experience for the audience on the night.”

Classical music will feature prominently throughout this year’s National Eisteddfod, with a programme of performances at Y Stiwdio and Encore.

Among the highlights will be a performance marking the 25th anniversary of Robat Arwyn’s song cycle Atgof o’r Sêr (Memory of the Stars), written with lyrics specially commissioned for Bryn Terfel and first performed at the 2001 National Eisteddfod in Denbigh.

The work will be performed by several recent winners of the Osborne Roberts Memorial Prize, including Steffan Lloyd Owen, Meinir Wyn Roberts, John Ieuan Jones, Llinos Haf Jones, Dafydd Jones, Siriol Elin, Joshua Mills and Lisa Dafydd.

Festival-goers will also have a rare opportunity to hear two songs by composer Meirion Williams that have not been performed publicly for more than 80 years. The works were rediscovered in the archive of soprano Ceinwen Rowlands and edited for performance by musician Sioned Webb with the assistance of poet Eurig Salisbury.

Following the performance, the scores will be presented to Tŷ Cerdd by the composer’s daughter, Nerys Williams.

Classical music

National Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses said the festival was proud to showcase classical music alongside its other competitions and performances.

“We’re delighted to welcome so many former competition winners back to perform, celebrating the connection between competing at the Eisteddfod and their career in music,” she said.

“The Pafiliwn event on the final Saturday evening promises to be one of the highlights of the festival. It is wonderful to give classical music such a prominent place at its heart, while offering talented young local musicians the chance to be part of a unique experience.”

The National Eisteddfod will be held at Llantwd, near Fishguard, from 1 to 8 August.