17th-century Andalusian galleon sails into Wales for two-day stop

A 17th-century Spanish galleon will be docking in Pembrokeshire for two days this September, offering visitors a chance to step into maritime history.

El Galeón Andalucía will be docked at Fishguard Harbour on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September. Having made her way into almost 100 ports across the world, Fishguard is the third in Wales to host her.

Though only a replica, the Nao Victoria Foundation who built the galleon between 2009 and 2010 undertook significant historical research to ensure she is “as close to the original as possible”.

Voyage

Her visit to Fishguard is the culmination of 12 months of negotiations, marking what Visit Fishguard called “a major achievement for the town and the region.”

A fully working ship, she has sailed over 100,000 nautical miles across the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea, the Southern China Sea, the Aegean Sea, the Bosporus Strait and the Caribbean Sea.

In Wales, El Galeón Andalucía has previously docked at Caernarfon in May/June 2025, and also visited Cardiff in May 2024.

Part of the Carrera de Indias (Fleet of Indies), the original Galeón Andalucía and her sister ships sailed between Spain, America and the Philippines.

Primarily used for trade, carrying payloads ranging from 500 to 1,200 tons, these galleons were nonetheless formidable in battle, armed with canons and escorted by army ships to guarantee their defence.

Designed to cross the Atlantic and Pacific oceans at great speed for the time, they could carry up to 150 passengers. Although, space was not plentiful, with just 16 square foot of habitable space per person.

Museum

Nowadays, El Galeón Andalucía contains a museum spanning its five decks, detailing Andalusian maritime heritage, the daily life of a galleon crew, the ship’s history and the saga of its construction.

Additionally, the modern-day crew will be aboard to share their stories of sailing around the world on such a unique vessel.

Hype for her visit to Fishguard later this month is already building, with enthusiasts and curious individuals alike sharing their excitement via social media.

One commenter wrote, “Saw it when it came to Cardiff it’s a stunning ship and well worth a visit”, while another shared their desire to watch her come into port as it would be “brilliant to see [her] under sail.”

El Galeón Andalucía will be docked at Fishguard Harbour on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September, and open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm both days.

Tickets cost £12 for those ages 11 and above, while tickets for children under 11 cost £6. The family bundle for two adults and three children totals £30. Online ticketing is open from Monday 15 September visa the Nao Victoria Foundation’s website, where you can also find more information about the galleon.