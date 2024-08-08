1984 -1985: Exhibition explores Thatcher’s lasting impact on mining communities

An exhibition that brings to life the historic story of the Miners’ Strike and the profound impact it had on our nation is set to open this autumn.

Marking the 40-year anniversary of the Miner’s Strike, the exhibition at National Museum Cardiff follows a year of politics, passion and protest.

From the summer of hope and high-spirited defiance, leading to a winter of violence, hardship and loss of livelihoods across some of Wales’ hardiest communities.

Streic ’84-85 Strike

Tickets are now on sale for Amgueddfa Cymru’s brand new exhibition Streic ’84-85 Strike which opens at National Museum Cardiff on 26 October.

For a year, miners, their families and trade unions went head-to-head with government. A government which sought to break union power and assert authority. Forty years later, the effect of the 84-85 Miners’ Strike lives on.

Amgueddfa Cymru’s Director of Collections and Research, Dr Kath Davies, said: “The ’84-85 Miners’ Strike fostered unprecedented solidarity and political awakening in Wales.

“The human cost was immense: families suffered hardship, communities divided, and the mining industry’s decline continued.

“From photos and placards of protest to personal stories of comradeship, loss and hope, we’re proud to introduce this moving exhibition which recounts a momentous year that permanently changed the social, political and geographical landscape of Wales.”

Amgueddfa Cymru’s exhibition programme has been made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Tickets for Streic ‘84-85 Strike (26 October 2024 – 27 April 2024) are on sale from 8 August 2024 here.

