First semi-finalists revealed for S4C’s Y Llais

The first batch of semi-finalists has been selected for Y Llais, the Welsh-language version of the world-famous competition The Voice.

After weeks of inspiring blind auditions and call backs, the first six talented singers have earned their place in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, 9 March, Coaches Yws Gwynedd and Aleighcia Scott each selected three artists to remain in their teams for the next stage of the competition.

To assist them in making these crucial decisions, both coaches were joined by special Guest Coaches: popular singer-songwriter Alys Williams, who worked with Team Yws, and award-winning Welsh tenor, Trystan Llyr Griffiths, with Team Aleighcia.

Support

Alys Williams, who knows first-hand the pressures and excitement of The Voice, having competed herself in 2013 and reached the quarter finals, offered invaluable insight to Yws Gwynedd as he made his choices.

Alys said: “There is so much talent out there, and it’s been lovely to get the opportunity to work with some of them. It was such a great experience to be able to support the talent on part of their journeys as singers, and chat with them about their feelings and hopes for the next step.

“For me, the series’ strength is giving a platform to so much fresh talent that we have never heard before, and people who may not be part of the Welsh music scene.

“Yws has been so supportive of me over the years, and I know he will be supportive of the people on his team.”

Joining Team Yws, the chosen artists are Bethany from the Rhondda, Anna from Porthcawl and Stephen from Narberth originally but who now lives in Cardiff.

Bethany said: “The experience of being on Y Llais has done loads for my confidence. The chairs were the battle for me because if one chair turned with a big name in it, it showed that they believed in me, and I should believe a little bit in myself.

“But all four turned, so that really helped with my confidence. By the call backs I felt a lot more comfortable – the pressure was gone.

“Y Llais is about the voice – you’re singing against people who can sing which helps with self-worth.”

“Huge challenge”

And joining Team Aleighcia for the semi-final are Rose from Cardiff, Lauren from Llanelli and duo SJ and Endaf from Cardiff.

SJ, who has been inspired to continue learning Welsh since competing on Y Llais, said: “Learning the songs in Welsh has been a huge challenge and then trying to learn the language as well, but I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve embraced it, I’ve gone in with no expectations.

“I hope people seeing me up there will inspire more to do it, and also with Aleighcia on it learning Welsh, too, I think that’s quite inspiring.”

These first six contestants will now move on to the next stage of the competition, where they will continue to battle it out for a spot in the grand final.

The episode featuring their selection is available to watch now on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

But the journey doesn’t end here! The second batch of semi-finalists will be revealed on Sunday, 16 March, at 19:30, when Coaches Bryn Terfel and Bronwen Lewis, with the help of two additional Guest Coaches, will each choose their teams’ final members for the semi-final.

Stay up to date with all the latest Y Llais news by following the show on social media @YLlais.

