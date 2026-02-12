£200,000 fund launched to strengthen traditional music in Wales

A new funding programme designed to support musicians, organisations and groups working with traditional music of any cultural background across Wales has been announced this week.

Launched by Arts Council of Wales and Tŷ Cerdd, the fund will award grants of up to £25,000 to projects that engage communities through participatory traditional music activity.

The Cronfa Tradd Fund responds directly to the findings of Arts Council of Wales’ 2025 Traditional Music Review, which captured the voices of over 200 musicians, educators, organisers, and audiences across Wales.

The review highlighted both the strength and fragility of the traditional music sector, revealing a wealth of creativity alongside a need for better connections, visibility, and support.

Key features of the Tradd Fund include individual grants up to £10,000 for artists leading grassroots community projects; partnership grants between £2,000–£25,000 for organisations and musicians working together; a focus on participatory, community-led activity rather than performances alone; support for diverse traditions present in Wales, including Welsh and global musical practices; and an emphasis on connecting young people with traditional music and intergenerational exchange.

The Tradd fund will prioritise projects that connect grassroots participation with professional development and encourage intergenerational and cross-cultural collaboration.

It will also support community-led activity that strengthens identity and belonging, embed Welsh and other minority languages in traditional music contexts, and champion the diversity of Wales’s communities.

Eligible applicants include creative practitioners working in Welsh or global traditions based in Wales, grassroots organisers providing spaces for traditional music, and organisations partnering with creative practitioners and clearly defined target communities.

A unique feature of the programme is its emphasis on knowledge-sharing. Funded projects will participate in sharing sessions, creating a network for practitioners to exchange ideas, reflect on practice and contribute to the wider development of traditional music in Wales.

“Crucial moment”

Jordan Price Williams, Tŷ Cerdd’s Traditional Music Development Manager said: “We are at a crucial moment for the traditional arts in Wales as we move towards greater awareness and participation. This fund has been designed specifically with the community that sustains these traditions in mind. I am incredibly excited that this fund will play a part in the greater support offered for the traditional arts in Wales.”

Deborah Keyser, Chief Executive of Tŷ Cerdd said: “I am thrilled to be launching the Tradd Fund with funding from Arts Council of Wales. Creative practitioners are central to this mission – they are tradition-bearers, teachers, mentors, and visible champions of culture in Wales. When artists are supported to create and grow their careers, they inspire others to participate and help build strong, vibrant communities.”

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Wales added: “We’re delighted to partner with Tŷ Cerdd and launch Cronfa Tradd Fund, which directly responds to the findings of the 2025 Traditional Music Review the Arts Council of Wales commissioned. This fund recognises that a thriving traditional music sector needs support at every level – from grassroots participation to visible career progression.

“By investing in participatory, community-based activity led by musicians and organisations across Wales, we’re helping to strengthen the entire traditional music ecosystem and ensure these vital cultural traditions remain alive and accessible for future generations.”

Applications can be made through the Tŷ Cerdd portal and will be assessed on the quality and innovation of the idea, feasibility of plans, potential impact, consideration of Welsh language, inclusivity, and alignment with fund priorities.

For more information about the Tradd fund and to access application forms, visit https://www.tycerdd.org/tradd-fund