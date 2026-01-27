2000s chart topper heads to Wales on tour

A singer and rapper who shot to fame with chart-topping hits in the early 2000s is coming to Wales for the first time ever.

Ms. Dynamite will play an open air performance at Westival in Pembrokeshire, bringing her classic hits to the festival’s biggest audience yet.

Ms. Dynamite got her start as a radio DJ, providing backing vocals for UK garage tracks. After signing to Polydor, she released her album A Little Deeper in 2002.

Her songs quickly climbed the charts, with It Takes More and Dy-Na-Mi-Te reaching number seven and number 5 on the UK Singles Chart respectively.

After winning the Mercury Music Prize and two MOBOs in 2002, her album found fame in the US where she was musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2003.

A “house party vibe set in the Pembrokeshire National Park”, Westival will be held from July 2 – 5, 2026 at Shipping Hill Farm in Tenby.

The festival announced their full line up on 20 January, with headliners including Shy FX, High Contrast, and 4am Kru, and Antony Szmierek.

Other performers include ” undisputed legends, contemporary heavy hitters and local heroes” like Crazy P, Soul Mass Transit System, and Dan Shake, and Dr Banana.

With over 50 grass-roots Welsh acts are yet to be announced, Westival organisers are hard at work revamping the site and setting up activities and experiences.

For the first time ever, the festival will offer glamping experiences in luxury yurts, set in the site’s specialised wellness area.

This year, the 8th Westival, has seen interest that has “significantly surpassed” previous years, with first and second release ticket sales selling out and more sign ups for this round of tickets than ever before.

The festival’s organisers said: “We take immense pride in being a festival built from within the local Pembrokeshire community with over 85% of our suppliers coming from South Wales. 2026 is a jumping off point for us; after our two most successful years we are taking some pretty big steps forward but remain intent on maintaining the connection to our beautiful local communities.”

Westival tickets go on sale at 10.30 am on Friday 30 January exclusively to the Westival mailing list.Sign up via the Westival site to get first access.