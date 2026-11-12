2000s garage icon set to headline Cardiff Castle festival next summer

Amelia Jones

A multi-award-winning British singer and DJ will headline DEPOT in the Castle next summer.

Craig David presents TS5 has been confirmed as the headline act for DEPOT in the Castle 2027, returning to the iconic surroundings of Cardiff Castle on Saturday 17th July 2027.

The homegrown festival will bring generations together for a summer day out in the heart of the Welsh capital, with a second stage and dedicated kids’ area giving festivalgoers of all ages more to explore alongside the main-stage music.

Blending Craig David’s instantly recognisable live vocals with his DJing and MCing, TS5 brings together R&B, UK garage, house, bashment and classic party anthems. What began as an intimate party in his Miami penthouse has grown into a global live experience, taking in sold-out tours, festival stages and an established Ibiza Rocks residency.

Since breaking through with Artful Dodger on the UK garage classic Re-Rewind in 1999, Craig has helped shape the sound of British music. His landmark debut album Born To Do It followed in 2000, introducing a generation to hits including Fill Me In and 7 Days and establishing him as one of the UK’s most recognisable voices.

Across a career spanning more than 25 years, Craig has amassed over five billion streams worldwide and received 14 BRIT Award nominations, two Grammy nominations, four MOBO Awards and three Ivor Novello Awards. He was also awarded an MBE for his services to music.

His ninth and most recent studio album, Commitment, brought together his signature R&B vocals with UK garage, house and Afrobeats influences, featuring collaborations with JoJo, Tiwa Savage and Louisa. His collaborators over the years have ranged from Sting and Kano to Diplo and KSI, reflecting a career that continues to connect with new audiences.

Family festival

At DEPOT in the Castle, Craig will bring the TS5 party to a festival built for friends and families to enjoy together, pairing a major headline performance with entertainment beyond the main stage.

From families making their children’s first festival memories to friends coming together for a summer singalong, DEPOT in the Castle 2027 promises a great day out in one of Cardiff’s most distinctive settings. The full line-up, including further main-stage artists, the second-stage programme and children’s entertainment, will be announced in due course.

DEPOT in the Castle is organised by DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of Cardiff venue The DEPOT. Previous festival headliners have included Anne-Marie, Bastille, Craig David, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan, Clean Bandit and The Fratellis.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 19th November 2026. Fans can sign up for presale access now at depotinthecastle.com.

General sale opens at 10am on Friday 20th November 2026.