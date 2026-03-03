2000s punk-pop icons to perform in Cardiff this month

Amelia Jones

A 2000s pop-punk band are set to headline the DEPOT in Cardiff this month.

The show forms part of a charity project put together by Busted bassist Matt Willis and will see McFly take to the stage, revisiting the hits that made them one of the decade’s defining pop-rock acts.

It has been organised in aid of The Matt Willis Recovery Project and Developing A Caring Wales, a Welsh charity that supports people affected by alcohol and drug misuse, as well as mental health difficulties.

McFly will be supported by Welsh alternative band The Joy Formidable who are originally from Mold, Flintshire, and Cardiff indie rock band Half Happy.

This event will also be filmed for potential broadcast in a TV programme for a major broadcaster.

Making the announcement on social media, Willis said: “I am so excited to announce that on Sunday 22nd March i’ll be back in Cardiff to host a show that I’ve put together for a charity project really close to my heart.”

“I’ve been working on this for a long time and it’s a really ambitious project, so I’ve been doing a lot of fundraising to make it happen. I’m creating a project in South Wales that offers employment and training to people in recovery from addiction a second chance.”

“It’s a really personal project for me and all proceeds from this show are going straight into the project. I’m thrilled to say that McFLY are going to be playing a FULL set, supported by some incredible Welsh bands.”

The event will take place on 22 March 2026 at the DEPOT in Cardiff. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.