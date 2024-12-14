2024: An exceptional year for women in Welsh music

Stephen Price

2024 has been an extraordinary year for Welsh music – with female artists in particular raising the bar with some of the best and most exciting music Wales has ever seen.

The Welsh music scene has been revitalised in the 2020s with a newfound confidence and a rewriting of the rules.

Gone are the days of fitting into one language box, or one genre box, and here to stay is an openness within Wales and without to give Welsh language music its long overdue time in the spotlight thanks to the Trojan Horse work of enduring successes such as Catatonia, The Super Furry Animals and Gwenno.

2024, to me at least, felt like the full blooming of those seeds.

And I’m prepared to be called out on my opinion, but it’s the female artists that have really stood out head and shoulders above the crowd.

Sorry chaps!

Below are some of the highlights of a truly special year in music.

Llio Heledd

First up is talented Welsh artist, Llio Heledd, who released her debut solo single, Afon which uses an ancient form of Welsh poetry which she learned from her father.

Llio is originally from Swansea, with Welsh as her first language.

After her studies at both Aberystwyth and Utrecht universities, she made the move to Cardiff and began song writing and writing poetry in her spare time, making use of the Welsh form of Cynghanedd in her original works.

Cynghanedd literally translates as “harmony” and is the basic concept of sound-arrangement within one line, using stress, alliteration and rhyme.

Like waves lapping at the shore, the song calls for repeated listens. And then more repeated listens.

Llio was previously in a small Welsh folk band, called Beca Band and since university has rediscovered her love for folk guitar-playing and song-writing through the Welsh language.

With echoes of early Stina Nordenstam, Llio has all the makings of a bright enduring star.

I cannot wait for more.

GG Fearn

Another highlight this year has been the prolific and one-of-a-kind Carmarthen singer-songwriter GG Fearn.

As well as her own solo album, GG Fearn released a ‘dark and strange’ and totally sublime soundtrack to the critically acclaimed Welsh independent horror film Scopophobia earlier this year – led by the incredible lead single ‘Deal with the Devil’.

If radio stations give her the platform she deserves, the sky’s the limit.

Fearn is a Cambridge law graduate and a self-confessed weirdo – and her latest release is a perfect example of her slickly produced music which has echoes of alt-pop pioneers, Kate Bush and Radiohead.

After being impressed with her previous singles, Welsh Independent Film Production Company ‘Melyn Pictures’ reached out to her directly to write the ‘Scopophobia’ soundtrack.

She told us: “It’s dark, it’s strange, it’s something you haven’t heard before.”

GG’s work explores themes of self-identity, madness and perception, offering a dark and introspective commentary on the pursuit of power and identity.

GG’s music has been described by critics as a “dark pop that confronts the realities of a world saturated with technology”.

Llinos Emanuel

Carmarthen singer-songwriter, Llinos Emanuel recently released Welsh and English versions of her touching harmony-laden new single, Share a Dance With Me / Cadwa Ddawns i Mi.

Llinos moved back to Wales from London, ahead of the release of her debut English and Welsh single, Golden/Unlle which achieved a two-week run on Radio Wales’ coveted ‘A List’.

Following her heartstopping debut and second single, ‘Lover of Mine’ – Llinos was determined to record and release dual versions of the song in her native Welsh and English to celebrate her love for the Welsh language and to bring out different sides to the same song – a feature that no doubt helped propel her debut ‘Golden/Unlle’ to its runaway success.



An enchanting blend of angelic vocals, waterfall harmonies, and impressionistic songwriting, Llinos Emanuel is asserting herself as an emerging talent after years of lending her voice to the likes of Jacob Collier, Tom Odell, and Paris Paloma.

Feeling inspired by the rolling hills of Carmarthenshire, and the golden sands of Cefn Sidan, Llinos began writing her best songs to date.

And a little side note, which applies to everyone else here, she’s bloody lovely.

Buddug

One of Welsh language music’s most beloved young singers, Buddug released her powerful and hypnotic new single, Unfan, back in September.

The critically acclaimed artist from Brynrefail had a great Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, appearing in three successful gigs of her own as well as being a special guest during Yws Gwynedd’s sets.

The success of her first single, Dal Dig, has been unprecedented, gaining over 30k streams already, and has attracted a lot of industry attention including being played on Huw Stephens’ BBC 6 Music show.

Buddug has been busy writing and recording more music over the past year, forming a band to perform the songs live, as well as completing her A-level exams.

Her live shows, which also included a performance at Tafwyl, have cemented her place as one of Wales’ most exciting new talents, and Unfan is the perfect follow-up to Dal Dig, with more music to come soon.

What. A. Voice.

Teifi

After wowing critics and audiences alike with her live sets featuring a blend of bilingual hip hop and Celtic pop, rising star Teifi has released the first taste of her debut album with new single, Llif recently.

‘Llif’ is TeiFi’s latest track and the first in a series of singles leading to the release of her debut album, set to land in 2025.

TeiFi is a musician from south Wales, weaving multiple threads into a unique contemporary Welsh tapestry.

Performing a unique blend of “rude grooves and smooth loops” – funny, bilingual hip-hop alongside nature-inspired, ethereal Celtic pop.

She sings about bodies, motherhood, nature, sensuality and Welsh-Lady Mermaids.

Her live sets – sometimes solo, sometimes with her crew from the TeifiVerse (four multi-lingual female rappers/vocalists/DJs using Polish, Malay and Punjabi) – embody female empowerment, engaging audiences with her theatrical flair.

Otherworld

Of her new single, TeiFi says: “‘Llif’ (flow) is a Welsh language trip hop track about facing your fears and finding your flow.

“Set in Winter at the new moon, it’s about the quiet moments where inspiration reaches through from the other world, and changes you.”

Drawn to the natural world, TeiFi also creates powerful seasonal nature verses – plus visuals – in Unwaith Rownd yr Haul (Once Round the Sun) using Welsh language song/rap to explore the worlds of native Welsh plants, one for each month of the year.

With her nature inspired pieces, she is connecting to ancestors and becoming a part of the landscape.

CELAVI

Having recently been championed on BBC Radio 1, Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band, Celavi, returned with their brutal, cathartic, hard-hitting new track, Iodine in 2024.

Sarah and Gwion are Celavi, and together they weave metal, goth, industrial, electro and rock influences to create a completely unique sound.

Never afraid to push boundaries, Celavi have received support from Alyx Holcombe of BBC Introducing Rock as well as from Nels Hylton of Future Alternative on BBC Radio 1.

Their celebrated release, ‘Iodine’ unleashes the anger and frustration of lead singer Sarah’s recent diagnosis of an auto-immune disease.

Sarah says: “Iodine is a vulnerable song and it expresses the fear I went through. My condition is being monitored and I feel a lot better, but at the beginning I felt scared and frustrated that my own body was turning against me. The song is a catharsis for me.”

Play it loud. Pay those neighbours back.

Pedair

Following an incredibly busy period since the release of their first album ‘Mae ‘na Olau’ which won last year’s Welsh Language Album of the Year award, Pedair released their eagerly-awaited second album in late November.

Pedair, comprised of musicians, Siân James, Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn and Meinir Gwilym are renowned for their sweeping harmonies, fresh interpretations of the Welsh folk tradition, and intimacy of songwriting which became a source of comfort and hope to many during the complex days of lockdown.

Their numerous live performances over the last couple of years are a testament to their rising popularity.

In a statement, they shared: “Our worlds have seen great losses and changes since then, and it is frightening the way in which the world itself is changing…But this offering reminds us that each and every ending is a new beginning. When we stumble on stones, nature, sisterhood and love raise us back to our feet again.”

‘Dadeni’ (Renaissance), displays Pedair’s unique gifts as Welsh folk song-tellers and their deftness as songwriters.

The album takes listeners on an emotional journey from the dark depths of the soul to the joy of riding the crest of the wave.

From darkness to light, from yesterday to today and onwards to every tomorrow.

Caitlin Lavagna

Born in the Rhondda with strong Gibraltarian roots, Caitlin Lavagna has her sights on the big league with release of a series of singles across 2024, culminating in the release of powerful ballad (with its beautiful one-shot video), October.

With a strong, rich vocal and a knack for instant pop hooks, Caitlin blends honest songwriting with an exciting rhythmic core.

Caitlin Lavagna’s Mediterranean roots no doubt help play a part in her aim to always bring the fiesta so people can let loose and shake their frames, but October gave a glimpse of another side of this talented and brilliant force in music.

Caitlin cites her influences from a wide range of Indie rock/pop and reggae artists and artists as varied as Sting and Fleetwood Mac, Florence, Pink and Adele.

Since ‘Run A Mile’ was released in 2023, Caitlin has performed at the Rock and Roll Panto at Theatr Clwyd, been invited to sing on Radio Gibraltar and been nominated for Best Female Artist at the Radio Wigwarn Awards in London.

Rhondda (and Gibraltar) should be very proud indeed.

Maddy Elliott

Singer songwriter, Maddy Elliott released a moving 80s synthpop tinged EP, ‘Torri Fi‘, along with a Shakespeare-inspired video in summer 2024.

A two-song EP, the first track, ‘Torri Fi’, is influenced by 80s pop music with bright synth lines and catchy lyrics while the second track, ‘Gwahanol’, shows a modern jazz influence with groovy basslines and saxophone riffs.

Based in Llanfair Talhaiarn, Maddy has just completed a year of working in the music industry as part of her music degree at York University.

The inspiration for Torri Fi comes from the character Ophelia in Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The EP cover tries to emulate Ophelia by John Everett Millais, which was also the starting point of the video treatment.

The video that accompanies ‘Torri Fi’ was directed by Meilyr Rhys and supported by Lŵp and PYST Music Video Fund.

An absolute favourite track of mine from any artist this year. Most definitely one to watch.

Angharad

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, Angharad, released the final single from her debut album ‘Motherland’ this year – the delicately beautiful ballad, ‘Time, Time Again’.

Following the success of her Welsh Music Prize-shortlisted album, the single is a poignant conclusion to her deeply personal and reflective body of work.

In Angharad’s own words, ‘Time, Time Again’ is “simply a song about the passing of time.

She said: “The song explores our often complex relationship with time, encouraging listeners to embrace its flow rather than resist it. It’s about our perception of time, and how to lean into it, and work with it rather than constantly fighting against it.”

The ballad takes on additional emotional depth with the experience of motherhood serving as a central inspiration.

She shared: “Having children puts the passing of time into stark reality. Your time is no longer your own, and the speed in which it passes is hard to comprehend.”

Written during the stillness of the pandemic, ‘Time, Time Again’ is a product of a moment when the world collectively slowed down.

And on a personal note, having been tutored by her wonderful dad, and wonderful poet, Nigel, at Swansea University, the song feels even more poignant.

Outstanding writing and the delivery thereof, made all the more moving by its deceptive simplicity must run in the blood.

Georgia Ruth

Georgia Ruth released her long-awaited new album, created in the aftermath of her husband’s illness.

Georgia’s fourth studio album, Cool Head, was written in the year after her husband and collaborator was taken seriously ill, with Georgia describing the album as a long drive through night into morning.

“Cool head,” a phrase her dad would always use to urge calm thinking, is a candid and affecting collection of songs, spanning wide-open Americana to 60s-influenced folk ballads.

In keeping with this article, Georgia told us: “I’d just like to say that the album is also my tribute to all the amazing women who have inspired me over the years: Lucinda Williams, Aimee Mann, Joan Armatrading, Neko Case, Emmylou.. Without them, I wouldn’t be making music at all.”

Recorded in Sain studios, near Caernarfon, the album features contributions by Iwan Huws (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo), Gwion Llewelyn (Aldous Harding) and Rhodri Brooks (Melin Melyn). With Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci stalwart Euros Childs adding his unmistakable vocals to a couple of songs, this is a truly Welsh affair.

Alongside the album launch, Georgia also released her debut novel, Tell Me Who I Am.

The novel tells the story of a reclusive musician who is given a second chance (in more ways than one).

Taran

Cardiff band Taran exploded on to the music scene earlier this year with their exhilarating debut single, Pan Ddaw’r Nos and its accompanying video.

Taran is comprised of youngsters who attended Ysgol Glantaf in Cardiff – Nat, Rose, Zelda, Rhys and Steff who came together through the Tafwyl/Menter Caerdydd ‘Introducing’ project in 2023.

Following a series of energetic and exciting gigs all over south Wales, they are now with label, JigCal who have a longstanding reputation for developing young Welsh talent such as Mellt, Hyll, Breichiau Hir, Wigwam, Cadno and Dadleoli.

Although early days, expectations for Taran are high, and lead singer Rose oozes a star quality that comes around rarely. Unmistakably made for centre stage.

Industry insiders and fans alike have labelled them ‘ones to watch’ and the next Welsh language band destined to hit the mainstream.

Casi

Singer and poet, Casi has had a remarkable year – starring in a celebrated stage play, publishing a book of her own poetry, and ending the year with the release of a special arrangement of the song ‘Dyddiau a Fu’ (Days Gone By) – a song which first appeared on Heather Jones’ first album on Sain, back in 1974, ‘Mae’r Olwyn yn Troi’.

Composed by Heather and Geraint Jarman, this new version marks 50 years since the release of this iconic album and is also a celebration of Heather’s great contribution to the Welsh music scene.

With subtle guitar accompaniment by Gwilym Bowen Rhys, a spine-tingling string arrangement by Owain Llwyd and Casi’s warm and soulful vocals, this is a track full of youthful nostalgia – a more than fitting tribute to the music legend that is Heather Jones.

Mared

Singer-songwriter Mared released her highly-anticipated bilingual folk pop EP ‘Better Late than Never’ back in May.

Splitting her time between rural Wales and London, Mared’s music masterfully blends folk and soul-pop – and her growing fan base across the world has seen her blossom into one of Wales’ leading young musical talents.

Deeply connected to her roots in Welsh folk but with a fresh, modern perspective, Mared’s debut bilingual album, ‘Y Drefn’ (I KA Ching Records) was awarded Welsh Album of The Year in 2021.

Following this success, she has performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and at Sony Hall in New York and is a very familiar face for avid watchers of S4C – once even popping along for a stroll on the perennially popular programme, Am Dro.

Mared shared: “The process of recording the album was an absolute joy, and the music was influenced by many of my favourite artists such as Lizzy MacAlpine, Tamzene, Joni Mitchell, Emily King.”

In a review of the EP from Amplify the Noise, Sheila Taylor wrote: “Better Late than Never’s five tracks are enchanting and mesmerising. There’s an intimacy to each song and a soft vulnerability that enchants one as they’re listening.

“Mared’s dynamic vocals and infectious energy captivate and can literally rip one out of a bad mood. Mared and her latest EP stopped me in my tracks and made me take notice.”

Adwaith

One of Wales’ most widely-known musical exports, genre-defying Welsh trio Adwaith recently announced their third studio album, ‘Solas’ – as well as sharing a new single and tour dates to celebrate.

Overflowing with romance and magic, this 23-track double album will complete a coming-of-age trilogy chronicling their transformation from teenagers into empowered women, exploring themes of self-discovery, escape, and resilience.

Adwaith’s new single, ‘Miliwn‘, hits airwaves in late November, and with it the news of an extensive tour spanning the UK and Europe.

With ‘Solas’, Adwaith completes a coming-of-age trilogy that began with 2018’s Welsh Music Prize-winning ‘Melyn’ and 2022’s Welsh Music Prize-winning ‘Bato Mato’, which took them on a literal and figurative journey far from home.

“It’s about finding that home, and that safe space, within yourself,” shares Hollie Singer, “and rediscovering what makes your inner child happy.”

My inner child is overjoyed. Truly.

Sara Davies

Sara Davies is another Welsh talent that we can all expect to hear more from in both Welsh and English language sound and screen in the coming years.

Her major leap into the mainstream came this year, as part of a campaign to put forward a Welsh entry for Eurovision.

Sara and her team asked, simply, what if Wales, the land of song, was able to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest?

What if we could select one of the many talented singers our nation has to offer to compete and perform on this this international stage?

As part of the campaign, the winner of this year’s ‘Can i Gymru’ (Song for Wales) competition and Pan Celtic international festival, Sara Davies released her new track ‘Anfonaf Angel’ (I send an Angel).

The song is a reworked production of Robat Arwyn & Hywel Gwynfryn’s popular song as an example of the wealth of song writing talent and vocalists we have in Wales, and what Wales would be capable of presenting if entering the competition was possible.

Sara showed millions what is being missed without Wales’ deserved place on the world stage. And in doing so, also proved herself more than worthy of a place of her own too.

Bravo, Sara. And a shout out to the incredibly talented Branwen Munn for her production masterclass.

Unapologetically camp, and the best Eurovision song that never was. Ever.

Eden

The words ‘icon’ and ‘royalty’ are overused in the media, but in May 2024, Welsh pop queens Eden took music fans by surprise with the announcement of a new album, ‘Heddiw’ – their first full length album since 1999.

The album arrived on the heels of four smash singles – ‘Caredig’, ‘Siwgr’, ‘Gwrando and the double A-side ‘Fi / Waw’ which was released last Saturday 11 May.

The video for ‘Caredig’ alone racked up 40,000 views in its first 24 hours, proving Eden’s enduring popularity.

Pedair.

After a 25-year wait, Eden, one of Wales’ most beloved and influential bands returned with one of this year’s most important releases.

Timeless. Poignant. And just what we all need right now: Fun.

Lleucu Non

Multitalented artist and singer-songwriter, Lleucu Non, released her debut dream pop single, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ in October 2024.

Hot on the heels of Cyn Cwsg, BERIAN and Ffion Campbell-Davies, Lleucu Non was the fourth artist to release via UNTRO, as her debut single, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ (I’m Closed), is set to arrive next Friday 11th October.

‘Dwi Ar Gau’ captures the complexities and challenges that come with long distance relationships, as Lleucu samples lost conversations she found buried in her phone’s voicemail.

Existing somewhere between the nostalgic and the melancholic, ‘Dwi Ar Gau’ was released ahead of a very special accompanying music video, self-directed by Lleucu Non.

A talent. Another to watch out for.

Mari Mathias

Peerless folk artist Mari Mathias released the first taste of her latest project in the spring, with the launch of Pan O’wn y Gwanwyn.

The stirring and evocative new track was the first single from Mari’s highly anticipated EP, AWEN, which is set to be released in time for the winter solstice. Not long now!

The release is an original adaption of a traditional Welsh folk song, with a haunting medieval melody that Mari says hopes to “capture the essence of spring – a reflective season for both nature and self”.

Mari has become one of the figureheads of Wales’ folk music revival, restlessly reworking ancient and timeless music into something relevant and important for listeners of today to take note of.

It takes a lot of effort to make real music, real musicianship, intense research and attention to detail sound this effortless, this magical, this primal, this earth-shakingly moving, this raw and this ‘conjured’.

Mari has found her calling and her canvas, and thanks to her, and to so many others across our nation, Wales’ music, culture and history has found itself on the world stage.

A true testament to the power, and importance, of the arts.

Quite simply, 2024 has been a monumental year for Welsh music, and particularly women in Welsh music.

A sure-fire sign of a very exciting 2025 and beyond if the artists above have more to say.

And something tells me they’re just getting started.

Play on!

