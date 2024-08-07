2024 Eisteddfod Prose Medal winner announced

For the second time this week, the winner of a major prize at the 2024 National Eisteddfod lives within Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Eurgain Haf, who lives within a stone’s throw of the Maes at Parc Ynysangharad in Pontypridd was presented with the Prose Medal in a colourful ceremony led by Archdruid Mererid Hopwood.

Entrants were tasked with writing a volume of creative prose not exceeding 40,000 words on the subject of ‘Newid’ (change), and Eisteddfod officials shared that 14 entries were received.

Eurgain, who wrote under the nome de plume of Manaia, wrote a novel called Morfarch Arian (Silver Seahorse).

It tells the story of a family of four who all have their issues with mental wellbeing. The death of a grandmother plays an important part in the novel, but the story is not without humour.

Praise

Adjudicators heaped praised on Eurgain, citing her writing as “solid” and the characters “fascinating”. All three said Eurgain fully deserved this year’s Medal.

Annes Glynn said in her written adjudication: “This is no heavy, laborious novel. The author’s ability to change tone effectively, the combination of compassion and fun, and the subtle flashes of humour – something which is quite rare in the competition – keep her from falling into that pit.

“Here is a writer who knows when to put the brakes on and is confident enough in their own ability and in the judgment of the reader.

“Manaia writes vividly; and overall created round, lively characters with many examples of effective phrases throughout.

“Manaia certainly knows the value and power of words. For creating a combination of them artfully with subtlety, sensitivity and humour and for creating a memorable protagonist, Manaia receives the Medal this year.”

Crescendo

Fellow adjudicator Elen Ifan said: “The writing is solid: there are elaborate and sometimes poetic descriptions, strong characterisation, good plotting, and believable dialogue throughout.

“The story builds to a crescendo that borders on being extreme, but for me the event that leads to that climax – a seemingly insignificant one – is very successful.

“The reader, when experiencing it through Heli’s eyes, understands the significance, and we feel her loss.

“This novel as a whole, and its characters in particular, fascinates, and stays with the reader for a long time after reading. Manaia fully deserves this year’s Medal.”

Top

John Roberts noted in his adjudication, “Manaia has the ability to write subtly but colourfully and vibrantly, and the characters are round and whole.

“The picture of the father’s frustration and the mother’s uncertainty is very subtle, but is enough for the reader to recognise and walk with them… These are characters that stay with the reader, and this is sensible, imaginative writing that uses humour, warmth and tension.

“Manaia comes out on top and the other two novels are close on its heels.”

Eurgain Haf’s roots are in Penisarwaun near Llanberis but now she lives in Pontypridd with her husband Ioan and their children, Cian Harri and Lois Rhodd and their dog, Cai Clustia’.

She was educated in Penisarwaun and Llanrug and studied at Aberystwyth University where she graduated in Welsh and Drama and completed an MPhil degree in drama.

Eisteddfod beginnings

Eurgain said she is indebted to the organisers of the Pentref Penisarwaun Eisteddfod for giving her the boost and confidence when she was a child to continue writing, and said she would encourage any young writer to compete and support their local small eisteddfodau.

She has already won several literary awards including the Urdd National Eisteddfod Crown, the Anglesey Eisteddfod crown and the Prose Medal at the Dyffryn Ogwen Eisteddfod.

She is also a former winner of the Drama Medal in the Intercollegiate Eisteddfod. To date she has published twelve books for children and contributed short stories for volumes for adults.

Her career is in the field of communications and she spent ten years working in the S4C Press Department before being appointed Senior Press and Media Manager for Save the Children Wales.

Among her other interests are walking with friends, visiting the most beautiful places in Wales and singing with the Godre’r Garth Choir.

The Medal was presented by Clochdar, the community newspaper in Cwm Cynon, in memory of Idwal Rees, the first headteacher of Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Aberdâr, and the financial prize of £750, by Cymdeithas Gymraeg Rhiwbeina.

Her book went on sale at the end of the ceremony in bookshops on the Maes and across Wales.

The full adjudication for this competition together with details of the winners of the Eisteddfod’s composition competitions will be in the book, Cyfansoddiadau a Beirnadaethau, which will be on sale following the Chairing Ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod will be held until 10 August. For more information, visit www.eisteddfod.cymru

