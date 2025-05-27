2025 Tir Na n-Og Awards announce Welsh-language category winners

The winners in the Welsh-language categories of the 2025 Tir Na n-Og Awards were announced today, 27 May, in a special ceremony at the Urdd Eisteddfod Dur a Môr, Margam Park.

The winner in the primary age category is Arwana Swtan a’r Sgodyn Od by Angie Roberts and Dyfan Roberts. The winner in the secondary age category is Cymry Balch Ifanc by various authors, edited by Llŷr Titus and Megan Angharad Hunter.

Winner in the primary age category

Arwana Swtan a’r Sgodyn Od by Angie Roberts and Dyfan Roberts, illustrated by Efa Dyfan (Gwasg y Bwthyn).

This is a short and very funny novel from an author who knows how to amuse and entertain children. When Arwana Swtan arrives in the town of Caernarfon in the middle of a big storm to stay with her grandad, Taidi, things are looking very bleak for the town. But once the inimitable mermaid Swigi Dwgong makes an appearance, things start to look up…

The judging panel said: “What an adventure! You could believe that you’re reading an old nautical tale, but this story is modern and contemporary, with colourful characters and where astonishing things happen. A breath of fresh air – with a whiff of fish!”

Angie Roberts said: “We’re over the moon! This fantastic news will give me the confidence to keep writing all of the stories that are in my head. More adventures for Arwana Swtan, her mates Halan and Finag from the chip shop and the sassiest mermaid in the world, Swigi Dwgong.”

Winner in the secondary age category

Cymry Balch Ifanc by various authors. Edited by Llŷr Titus and Megan Angharad Hunter, illustrated by Mari Phillips (Rily).

An honest and deeply personal anthology collecting real-life stories from 13 young LGBTQIA+ contributors, with information about Welsh Pride. The book aims to increase understanding and empathy towards people in the LGBTQIA+ community by sharing personal experiences.

The judging panel said: “This is an important book for everyone, so that we can come to know ourselves and others. Young people trying to discover their identity will benefit from hearing the contributors’ experiences in this volume, and parents, teachers, grandparents, politicians – everybody – will have the opportunity to learn that everyone has the right to be understood and respected as an individual. It’s important that a book like this is available in Welsh.”

Llŷr Titus said: “In a time when we are seeing attacks from all corners on the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, winning the Tir na n-Og award and being able to celebrate that in a festival like the Urdd, which is unwavering in its support for our community, is a confirmation that everyone has the right to be proud of who they are. As one of the editors of this book it is an immense privilege to win, but also as an editor, I want to emphasise that the stories of the young people within the covers of the volume are the most important thing, and they should be the focus today.

“Many of us could do with more empathy, and when those who don’t understand young LGBTQIA+ people or who feel any sort of prejudice against them, turn to the stories within this volume, I truly hope that you will nurture that empathy, and understanding.”

Celebration

Established in 1976, the annual Tir na n-Og Awards celebrate the best books for children and young people in Wales. They are organised by the Books Council of Wales and sponsored by CILIP Cymru Wales.

Sue Polchow, Community Development Manager – CILIP Cymru Wales said: “As the membership body for librarians and information professionals in Wales, we are proud to again sponsor the wonderful Tir na n-Og Awards for 2025. Unique book awards which help children and young people discover the joy of reading outstanding stories from Wales which are about Wales. Many congratulations to all the winning authors!”

The other titles on the Welsh-language shortlists are:

Primary:

Ni a Nhw by Sioned Wyn Roberts, illustrated by Eric Heyman (Atebol)

Llanddafad by Gareth Evans-Jones, illustrated by Lleucu Gwenllian (Y Lolfa)

Secondary:

Cynefin, Cymru a’r Byd by Dafydd Watcyn Williams (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Rhedyn, Merlyn y Mawn by Myrddin ap Dafydd (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Also announced today were the winners of the Welsh-language Readers’ Choice Awards. These are special awards chosen by children and young people who took part in the Tir na n-Og Shadowing Scheme and nominated their own winners from the shortlisted titles in each category.

The winner of the Welsh-language primary category Readers’ Choice Award is Llanddafad by Gareth Evans-Jones, illustrated by Lleucu Gwenllian (Y Lolfa)

The winner of the Welsh-language secondary category Readers’ Choice Award is Cynefin, Cymru a’r Byd by Dafydd Watcyn Williams (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

The winners in the English-language category were announced at a special ceremony at Ysgol Penglais School, Aberystwyth on 21 May.

The Twelve by Liz Hyder (Pushkin Children’s Books) is the winner of the English-language category 2025 and the English-language Readers’ Choice Award this year goes to Welsh Giants, Ghosts and Goblins by Claire Fayers (Firefly).

All books are available to order online now and from all good book stores.

More information about the Tir na n-Og Awards can be found on the Books Council website, books.wales.

