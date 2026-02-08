2026 programme of Indian Arts and Culture in Wales announced

Pioneering the promotion of South Asian Arts across Wales, a Cardiff-based Indian Arts organisation has unveiled their programme of performance for 2026.

Samarpan, south Wales’ leading Indian Arts & Culture company, was founded in 2017 by Dr. Leena Menon and Dr. Santosh Nair and began as a dance school specialising in traditional Indian forms.

It has since evolved into a dynamic cultural hub integrating both music and dance and promoting the rich heritage of Indian classical arts.

South Wales – and particularly Cardiff – has one of the UK’s oldest South Asian communities, predating much of the commonwealth migration to the country.

By the early 1900s, Butetown – an area of South Cardiff – was so diverse that it had quarters and boarding houses for different seamen from different diasporas.

Borne of this rich cultural melting pot, Samarpan’s modest origins have seen them transform into a fully realised organisation – with a core team of 7 and a focus that in 2026 now encapsulates performance, learning, and outreach.

They are a regular contributor to Diwali and Navratri events organised by the Wales Pooja Committee and have even performed at the Welsh Assembly Government’s Diwali celebrations, hosted by the former First Minister Mark Drakeford.

Founder-Directors, Dr. Leena Menon & Dr. Santosh Nair, said: “Samarpan’s 2026 season marks an exciting moment of growth and artistic deepening for us. Rooted in tradition and driven by curiosity, this season brings together powerful voices, meaningful collaborations and new creative pathways. We are thrilled to share work that honours our heritage while boldly engaging with the present and future.”

‘UTSAV’

Following the resounding success of their inaugural UTSAV in 2025, September will see Samarpan partner with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama as a vibrant celebration of South Asian Classical Dance returns to Cardiff on 13 September.

The festival celebrates the depth, beauty and diversity of classical Indian Dance forms, platforming both emerging talent and some of the most revered practitioners from the U.K and beyond.

Derived from the Sanskrit word for “celebration”, UTSAV was created by Samarpan in response to a lack of consistent, high-quality classical Indian arts programming in the region.

With south Wales having one of the UK’s oldest South Asian communities, Samarpan aspire to not only preserve the essence of Indian classical arts but to also bring their universal resonance to contemporary audiences.

UTSAV is more than just a performance showcase; it’s a gathering of cultures, traditions and a space where revered dancers can share their expertise and emerging dancers are inspired to pursue their own artistic journeys.

The full lineup of UTSAV is due to be announced soon.

Adding another event to their burgeoning calendar, Saturday 16 May will see Samarpan’s Double Bill Dance Performance – spotlighting two developing Bharatanatyam practitioners alongside a Live Orchestra and the Samarpan Ensemble.

Also taking place at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, the event will feature two young Welsh dancers – Nithya Menon and Ann Sunny – both well-established performers who have completed their Arangetram and continue to refine their artistry with dedication and depth.

Students of Samarpan, they train under the guidance of Dr Santosh Nair, whose mentorship shapes their strong technical foundation and expressive approach to Bharatanatyam. The evening will be preceded by a 20 minute performance by the Samarpan Ensemble.

This innovative approach to presentation proves their continued commitment to support Young Welsh Artists and provide career-defining opportunities.

‘Ty Vidya’

2026 will also see Samarpan unveil a new integrated home for their continuous learning programme – Ty Vidya.

This represents a focused centre for learning Indian Art Forms, featuring guest workshops with artists from across the globe and rooted in dedication, community and sharing.

With an expanded offer for 2026, Samarpan Ty Vidya offers Bharatanatyam and Kathak Dance Classes, as well as tutoring in the revered Carnatic Vocal tradition.

Bharatanatyam classes will continue to be held every Saturday in Cardiff and provide a traditional, in-person experience for all skill levels, where you can perfect your technique under expert guidance.

New for 2026, Samarpan are proud to present Kathak classes as part of their education pillar. These classes will be taught by the wonderful Kinga Malec, a senior student of the renowned Guru Nirupama Rajendra ji. Kinga is an accomplished dancer who has performed extensively across the globe alongside senior artists.

Music classes are available online, focusing on Carnatic Vocal training with Acharya Chaitrra Sairam – the senior most disciple of the legendary Kalanidhi Smt Bombay Jayashree Ramnath.

A full learning pathway is currently being developed, beginning with support for OEBL examinations and a dedicated showcase performance planned for later in the year.

Classes begin on Thursday 26 February 2026. You can register or find out more information via email at [email protected].

More information about the 2026 events can be found here.