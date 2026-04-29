2027 National Eisteddfod Proclamation Festival takes place in May

The 2027 Maldwyn Meirionnydd National Eisteddfod Proclamation Ceremony will take place in Llanidloes on Saturday 9 May 2026.

According to tradition, the Proclamation is held at least a year and a day before the Eisteddfod in order to welcome the festival to the area and to welcome the area to be part of the festival.

The aim is to fill the streets of Llanidloes with a colourful procession, bringing together schools, local associations and community groups from across the Eisteddfod’s catchment area.

Following the procession, a ceremony will be held, led by Gorsedd Cymru, where Archdruid Mererid will receive the first copy of the Rhestr Testunau (List of Competitions) from Aled Griffiths, Chair of the Executive Committee.

Ahead of the event, Aled said: “I am really looking forward to this special ceremony. This is the first real opportunity for the people of Powys and South Gwynedd to enjoy the excitement and the presence of the Eisteddfod in their local area.

“This is an open invitation to the whole community to be part of the journey towards the festival next August.”

The parade will leave Llanidloes High School at 14:00 and return for the ceremony which starts at 15:00. The event is expected to end by 16:00.

To register to be part of the procession, or to volunteer at the 2027 Proclamation Ceremony visit www.eisteddfod.cymru.

The List of Competitions containing details of all Eisteddfod 2027 competitions will be available in local shops across Wales after the event.