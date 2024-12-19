Stereophonics release limited tickets for Cardiff Principality Stadium shows

Limited tickets have just been released for the Stereophonics shows at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 July 2025 with the tickets available now from www.myticket.co.uk. Stereophonics will be joined in Cardiff by very special guests Blossoms.

In the band’s biggest ever tour for summer 2025, Stadium Anthems promises to be a journey through the band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind.

Although Kelly has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints (UK #5) and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible, (UK #6) this will be Stereophonics first tour in three years. Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Cork Virgin Media Park, London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions. The tour culminates with two huge hometown shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Kelly said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

These special summer shows mark a welcome return to the Principality Stadium for the band who have previously headlined there to sell-out crowds in 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2022 (x 2 shows).

Commenting on their return, Kelly Jones said “From seeing the Stones at the stadium in 1987 with my big brothers to then playing it for the fifth time to the Welsh people who have held us in their hearts all these years means the world to me. I’m so proud of the band and the people that got us here.”

The limited tickets are on sale now via stereophonics.com and myticket.co.uk

This brand-new stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025 – watch this space for news to come.

Stereophonics have developed an enduring success and deep-seated bond with their audience that is like few others. Their achievements include 8x UK #1 albums, 12x UK top 10 albums, 11x UK top 10 singles, including the UK #1 single ‘Dakota’. The group have sold over 10 million albums, 1.5 billion global streams and 5x BRIT award nominations, with 1x BRIT award win.

Their hits collection, ‘Decade In The Sun,’ sold over 1.7 million copies in the UK alone and is certified 5x Platinum, while in 2022, on their last UK arena tour and Cardiff Stadium headline shows, they sold over 250,000 tickets.

