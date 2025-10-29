Horror publisher brings the dark folklore of Wales to life

An independent horror comics publisher in Wales is bringing the dark legends of the nation to life with a new anthology of bone-chilling stories.

Afterlight was established by writer Joseph Olivera in late 2018. So far he has transformed the publisher into a hugely successful independent operation which has published more than 60 titles.

Key amongst these are The Dark Chronicles of Cymru – a horror anthology available in English and Welsh described as ‘bringing ancient myths and haunted folklore to life like never before. Every country has its dark legends. In Wales, those legends never died.’

The first volume sees a tale based on Morgens which are enchanting Welsh mermaids, luring the unwary with their otherworldly beauty and melodic voices, hiding dark intentions beneath serene waters.

In addition an emotional tale is based on Gelert – the legendary wolfhound associated with the village of Beddgelert in Gwynedd.

The second volume of Dark Chronicles of Cymru features three stories:

Y Cyhyraeth. A teacher plagued by haunting visions struggling to decipher a chilling message from a ghostly figure as reality and nightmare collide.

Legend of Llyn y Fan Fach. In the remote Welsh Highlands, a lonely shepherd named Samuel encounters a mysterious woman emerging from a lake, leading to a tragic love story bound by a promise of kindness and the haunting consequences of betrayal.

Coblynau. Deep within the treacherous mines of Wales, a group of miners discovers the helpful knocks of the Coblynau.

“We’ve published 60+ horror comic titles including folk-horror series Wendigo Wood, supernatural horror Ghost Island, psychological horror Stay Awake, Rise of the Goatman and many more,” says Afterlight founder Joseph.

“We’ve funded and fulfilled crowdfunding campaigns raising over £400,000 to date that also include our folklore card games Clash of the Cryptids and Clash of the Yokai.

“​In 2024 we began our expansion in to comic shops worldwide and we now release multiple comics in stores on a monthly basis.”

