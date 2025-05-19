27 Years Later: Welsh band release new album after over quarter of a century wait

Stephen Price

Welsh dance pop legends Diffiniad have shared their new album ‘Diddiwedd’ today (19 May 2025) – their first in over a quarter of a century.

27 years is up there with some of the longest gaps in album release from acts such as Kate Bush and Abba – but all good things come to those who wait, and fans of the electro-pop masters are in for a treat.

Having released several successful singles in recent years, the legendary band Diffiniad is ready to drag you back to the dance floor, with twelve tracks for your body and soul on the new album, ‘Diddiwedd’, meaning ‘Endless’ in English.

Formed in Mold in 1991 by school friends Iestyn Davies, Iwan Jones, Geraint Jones and Ian Cottrell, with Bethan Richards and Aled Walters joining along the way, Diffiniad were one of the most successful groups on the Welsh music scene in the 90s.

Welsh pop history makers

Signed to the influential ANKST label, the group went on to release four albums, ‘Di’ (1992), ‘Discodawn’ (1993), ‘Dinky’ (1994) and ‘Digon’ (1998), with the collection ‘Diffinio’ closing out their imperial phase in 2003.

Using dance music as the means of expression, and with well-known songs such as ‘Funky Brenin Disco’, ‘Dewch At Eich Gilydd’, ‘Tro Fi Mlaen’, ‘Hen Fyd Trist’ and ‘Calon’, the group has claimed its place in the history books of Welsh Pop, all helped by catchy tunes and hooks galore. Bridging decades and generations, Diffiniad’s songs still sound fresh to this day.

Diffiniad were never afraid to experiment or innovate, or use the technology of the recording studio to push the boundaries of pop music. This can clearly be heard on the new album, from the downright dirty beats of ‘Y Drosedd’ to the euphoric Europop on ‘Brodyr a Chwiorydd’.

While ‘Gofodcalychwys’ highlights the playful nature of the group, and ‘Vive Le Punk! ‘ is a groove thang, ‘Dwyn Pob Eiliad’ brings to mind 90s highs, with the epic ‘Dawnsio Ben Fy Hun’ a perfect sad-banger to end the night, and the album.

Down at the disco

Produced by the group, ‘Diddiwedd’ is an album for summer days and late nights, whether the sun in the sky is shining or the disco ball in the club is shimmering.

Enjoyed at its best with the windows down, or — to quote one of the group’s other songs — ‘down at the disco’, there’s no doubt that Diffiniad’s brilliance hasn’t paled, and is stronger than ever on this must-have collection. Diffiniad — unparalleled, uncompromising, endless.

And if that wasn’t enough, the band are set to bring their music, new and old, to the stage this summer, with sets at Tafwyl, Cardiff on 14 June, and Llwyfan y Maes, National Eisteddfod on 2 August.

Stream Diddiwedd on Spotify, and follow Diffiniad Instagram for further updates.

