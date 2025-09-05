40 arts organisations in Wales to benefit from £8m Capital Investment Fund

The Arts Council of Wales and Welsh Government have announced the venues, spaces and screens in Wales that will benefit from an £8m Capital Investment Fund following an open callout for applications in June.

The fund, which is administered by Arts Council of Wales, received 68 applications and 40 organisations in total have been offered funding to invest immediately in delivering all the economic and social benefits arts and culture provide throughout Wales.

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive at the Arts Council of Wales said: “The response from the sector demonstrated the real need for this funding to maintain and develop our important venues and enable creativity and community to flourish the length and breadth of Wales.

“It is clear there is a need to maintain and improve these important buildings whilst also enhancing the environmental sustainability of these venues. In a strong round, we are heartened to see so many exciting plans for the future, including those we couldn’t support this time.

“We thank the Welsh Government for making this fund available and look forward to tracking the impact of the funding as these projects are rolled out.”

“Unwavering commitment”

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “This £8 million investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting Wales’ vibrant arts and culture sector.

“From iconic venues like the Wales Millennium Centre and Pontio Arts Centre, through important regional organisations like Venue Cymru, Canolfan Ucheldre in Holyhead and the Elysium Gallery in Swansea, to community treasures such as the Grand Pavilion Porthcawl, Blackwood Miners Institute and Theatr Mwldan, the 40 organisations who have been awarded funding represent the beating heart of cultural life across every corner of Wales.

“The breadth of projects supported – from major venue redevelopments to digital transformation initiatives – reflects our recognition that the arts sector needs flexible support to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“Whether it’s improving accessibility, enhancing environmental sustainability, or embracing new technologies, this investment will help our cultural organisations adapt and thrive whilst maintaining their essential role in Welsh life. I’m particularly pleased to see funding reaching both our major cultural institutions and grassroots organisations, ensuring that the benefits of this investment will be felt by communities right across Wales.”

Sarah Ecob, Head of service – Economy & Culture at Conwy County Borough Council added: “We’re really excited to receive this support from Arts Council of Wales. The funding will provide us with the first steps for the Venue Cymru Futures project, and it forms a key part of the overall funding mix.

“This work funded by the Arts Council of Wales grant will include designing a new auditorium layout, including new seating throughout, and upgrading of our technical infrastructure. The Venue Cymru Futures project will enable us to create a Culture Hub that will build on our work to bring people together, celebrate and support creativity and help to safeguard our services for many years to come.”

Recipients

Key regional arts venues such as Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Y Muni in Pontypridd, the Grand Pavilion in Porthcawl, the Blackwood Miners Institute, Canolfan Soar in Merthyr Tydfil, Canolfan Ucheldre Centre in Holyhead, Chapter Arts Centre in Cardiff, the Elysium Gallery (formerly department store JT Morgan) in Swansea, Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre in Cwmbran, the Newbridge Memo, Oriel Plas Glyn-y Weddw in Pwllheli, Pontio Arts Centre in Bangor, Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, The Stiwt in Rhosllannerchrugog, Wrecsam, Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Theatr Felinfach in Ceredigion, Theatr Gwaun in Fishguard, Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan, the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Tŷ Pawb in Wrexham, Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells have all been offered funding for capital projects of various scale as part of this round.

Arts organisations throughout Wales have also secured funding for redevelopment and upgrading works, including feasibility studies, as well as digital transformation projects. These include Artes Mundi Prize, Avant Cymru in Wrexham, Butetown Artists in Cardiff, Community Music Wales in Merthyr, Frân Wen in Bangor, Hummadruz in Cardiff, Literature Wales’ Ty Newydd in Gwynedd, Live Music Now Wales, the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, National Youth Arts Wales, PeopleSpeakUp in Carmarthenshire, Small World Theatre in Ceredigion, Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda, Tanio based in Bettws Bridgend, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, Theatr Iolo based in Cardiff, and the Volcano Theatre Company in Swansea.

A complete list of the organisations that have been offered funding this time is available on the Arts Council website.