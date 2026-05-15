48 Welsh locations crowned among best beaches and marinas in the world

Nation.Cymru staff

A host of beaches and marinas across Wales are celebrating after being named among the best in the world in the 2026 Wales Coast Awards.

The awards, organised by Keep Tidy Wales, revaled that 20 beaches in Wales have achieved Blue Flag status, one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats, recognising not only the highest standards of water quality, but also high quality amenities, sustainable development of tourism, information provision, environmental education, safety and access, and site management

Another 15 have received the coveted Seaside Award, signifying a clean, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch, while 13 beaches have attained Green Coast Award status, given to ‘hidden gems’ along the Welsh coastline in recognition of their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Pembrokeshire is leading the way once again

Pembrokeshire once again has more award-winning beaches than any other area in Wales, with 10 Blue Flag Awards, including Saundersfoot and Tenby Castle, which both celebrate an impressive 26 years of the Blue Flag Award, and 7 Green Coast Awards, including Freshwater East and Manobier.

Other beaches in Wales with Blue Flag status include Rest Bay, Trecco Bay and Porthcawl Marina in Bridgend, Cefn Sidan in Carmarthenshire, and Borth, Llangrannog and Tresaith in Ceredigion.

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the 20 Welsh beaches achieving the Blue Flag accolade must adhere to specific criteria ensuring the beach or marina is clean, safe, and well-managed, promoting sustainability and attracting visitors.

Celebrating award-winning resorts with the Seaside Awards

The Vale of Glamorgan and Ceredigion jointly top the list of Seaside Awards, with six beaches each. This includes Whitmore Bay, Jackson’s Bay and Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, and Aberystwyth South, Aberystwyth North and New Quay Harbour in Ceredigion, alongside Aberavon in Neath Port Talbot, and Prestatyn Central and Rhyl East in Denbighshire.

This is a UK-only beach award available in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, signifying a clean, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch, recognised by a distinctive yellow and blue flag.

Recognising ‘unspoilt beauty’ with the Green Coast Awards

All 13 Green Coast Award-winning beaches retained their status from 2025, awarded for unspoilt beauty, excellent water quality and a high standard of environmental education. Among those recognised as being exceptional places to enjoy rich coastal heritage and diversity are Freshwater East, Manorbier, and West Angle Bay in Pembrokeshire; Mwnt in Ceredigion, Bracelet Bay in Swansea and Silver Bay in Rhoscolyn, Anglesey.

Keep Wales Tidy has managed The Wales Coast Awards for more than 20 years. They play a vital role in protecting our precious marine environment and are recognised around the world as a symbol of quality. The Awards signify that a beach or marina meets and maintains the highest environmental standards and achieves tough water quality targets, as well as ensuring high standards of information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.

The Awards are voluntary and recognise the huge effort of staff and volunteers across Wales who are committed to protecting and preserving our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.

Wales has some of the best beaches and marinas in the world and one of the most varied coastlines, and Keep Wales Tidy say they are delighted to see this recognised with another successful year of Wales Coast Awards.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “Congratulations to all 48 locations awarded for their cleanliness, safety, environmental education and good site management.

“These awards recognise high and consistent standards and we would like to thank staff, volunteers and everyone else at sites across Wales who work so hard to protect and preserve our natural landscape in the face of increasingly challenging circumstances.

“All of these places are beautiful, but seeing that flag flying means visitors can be assured that they are clean, safe and well-managed with excellent facilities too.

Listed below are the 48 sites that have received a Coast Award in Wales for 2026. 20 Blue Flag Awards, 15 Seaside Awards and 13 Green Coast Awards